Weekend tweaks and new Garden Route Drive Show at Algoa FM

A total of three new shows will be introduced to 'feel good weekends' on Algoa FM while Garden Route listeners can look forward a new afternoon drive show starting Monday, 28 November.

New to the station, Nelisa Kala, will be introduced to Sunday Lunch. Originally from Nelson Mandela Bay, Kala cut her teeth in community radio before joining East Coast Radio in KZN during 2017.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Algoa FM,” says Kala. “I grew up in Algoa Country and to me, this is much like coming home. I look forward to engaging with the many listeners to the station and sharing with them,” she says.

“Charl Leslie will present an all new Sunday mid-morning show focussed on the music we all love,” says programme manager Mio Khondleka.

“Whether the songs are from the mirror ball memory palace or the hippie, hippie shake – Britpop, eighties or some good old fashioned rock ‘n roll, I look forward to playing the music we all love,” says an enthused Charl Leslie.

These changes follow the departure of Lance du Plessis, who after close-on 30 years, will be leaving the station. “Lance is a true mensch and has been an absolute stalwart for Algoa FM,” says managing director Alfie Jay. “Humility, integrity, respect – these are the words which have defined his time with Algoa FM.

“Whilst it is unfortunate that we are parting ways, Lance has recognised our need to evolve and respect to him for understanding the decision we have taken. Lance has indicated that he intends to make use of his teaching degree and we wish him every success,“ says Jay.

December marks 11 years during which Algoa Country listeners have adopted the Garden Route into their everyday lives, “And now more than ever, we are critically invested because the family is growing,” says Jay. “As we build towards some exciting plans, we hope to introduce in 2023, we are remodelling our tailor-made afternoon drive show in the Garden Route,” he adds.

Simon Bechus will be joining Algoa FM from George where he has been residing for the past four years.

In addition to his Emcee and Club Deejaying skills, Bechus cut his teeth in television where he first worked for Ajman 'Channel 7 to 9' presenting a cooking show and a magazine programme interviewing celebrities such as Elton John, Ronan Keating, and Kelly Rowland to name a few. After that he moved to Pakistani Channel, ARY Digital and later Zee Arabiya where he presented music shows engaging with a host of international celebrities and viewers from all over the Middle East and North Africa.

“What actually excited us was his radio experience which comes from ten years spent at Dubai 92FM, where he presented the weekend special, and Radio One, where he first presented weekday lunch and then the afternoon drive show for four years each,” says Khondleka.

“It’s beyond a dream come true. Given the choice of any other radio station, I would still have chosen Algoa FM. I can’t wait,” says an enthusiastic Bechus.

He will present an all new Saturday afternoon show between 3 and 7pm, while during weekdays, he will focus his energy on drivetime in the Garden Route.

“In order to evolve, changes must be implemented in line with strategy which is based on a combination of scientific fact and gut-feel,” says Jay. “While the pandemic may have hindered our plans, it also helped to fuel and shape our growth ambitions, not only for the business but also in the Garden Route.”

The station’s inaugural Charity Golf Day at the Kingswood Golf Estate during August was well received, and an all-round success which benefitted Carpe Diem School in George.

“We also elected to include a start/finish point in the Garden Route for the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer. These are just two of the initiatives introduced to build further affinity with our audience and stakeholders in the market,” says marketing manager, Lesley Geyer.

The changes to Algoa FM’s line-up will take effect on Monday, 28 November 2022.



