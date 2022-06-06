Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Digital KungfuPrimedia BroadcastingWunderman ThompsonPerfect WordIMC ConferenceVicinity MediaRocketseedRed & YellowDMASAIrvine PartnersClockworkDentsuOgilvy South AfricaEverlyticKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • IT 1st Line Support Technician Cape Town
  • Digital Designer Countrywide
  • Marketing Assistant Rustenburg, North West
  • Multimedia Content Creator Rustenburg, North West
  • Radio Agency Account Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Radio legend John Berks dies

    6 Jun 2022
    Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
    Veteran broadcaster, John Berks, has died aged 80, reportedly following a long illness.
    Source: © EWN
    Source: © EWN EWN

    Berks, known by listeners as Long John Berks (LJB), is credited with revolutionising morning radio in South Africa, in particular as the morning talk show host at 702, where his pranks and quick wit made him a household name.

    In a statement carried on EWN, Primedia group CEO Jonathan Procter paid homage to the legendary broadcaster.

    "Primedia is sad to hear of the passing of John Berks, one of 702’s most legendary morning talk show hosts, loved and respected in '702-land' and across the nation.

    "John was regarded by many as the pioneer of talk radio in South Africa. His passion for and dedication to South Africa was celebrated when in 2010 he was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

    "On behalf of the Primedia Group I would like to extend our condolences to his family and friends," says Proctor.


    Paying tribute


    Berks' career began at LM Radio in Mozambique in the 1960s.

    LM Radio paid tribute to him: “The Team at LM Radio is sad to learn about the passing of the legendary John Berks. May his soul Rest In Peace. John was one of the greatest broadcast professionals in the country! He once famously stated, “without radio, you have lost a friend…” We are richer for having had LJB in our lives."

    He is being remembered as one of the most listened-to broadcasters in the country's history with tributes coming from colleagues and listeners.


    Gareth Cliff: “To a legendary radio broadcaster and man, who inspired and entertained many South Africans over the years…Rest In Peace John Berks."

    Jeremy Mansfield“This country has lost its finest broadcaster ever with the passing of John Berks. He gave me my first break in morning radio and taught me all I know about radio comedy. It was a privilege and honour to serve under you, sir. Wishing your family long life. Also well wishes from Frikkie Geyser.”


    Radio Hall of Fame


    In his career, Berks worked for Swazi Music Radio, Springbok Radio, Capital Radio 604 Transkei and Radio 5. His prank show segments Fun Calls and Telephone Time on the radio were among the country’s most popular shows.

    In 2020 Berks was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

    Berks was born in Krugersdorp on 24 September 1941.
    NextOptions
    Danette Breitenbach
    Danette Breitenbach's articles

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
    Read more: radio, 702, John Berks, Danette Breitenbach, Radio presenter

    Related

    Supplied. Songinkosi Zuma was recently appointed head of People Operations at VMLY&R
    #Newsmaker: Songinkosi Zuma, VMLY&R head People Operations15 hours ago
    Supplied. Kaya 959’s managing director, Sibongile Mtyali has loved radio since she was a little girl
    Kaya 959's Sibongile Mtyali's love affair with radio3 days ago
    Supplied. Nikita Achadinha, BMW brand manager at BMW Group South Africa
    BMW: Transforming to a digital, customer-centric approach31 May 2022
    Source: © D&AD
    D&AD awards 2 Black Pencils26 May 2022
    Bizcommunity
    Pitcher Awards 2022 winners announced23 May 2022
    Supplied: The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has become the 18th member of the World Radio Alliance (WRA
    National Association of Broadcasters joins World Radio Alliance19 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz