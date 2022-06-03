Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Grey AfricaPerfect WordIMC ConferencePrimedia BroadcastingVicinity MediaRocketseedRed & YellowDMASAIrvine PartnersClockworkDentsuOgilvy South AfricaEverlyticKantarBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Senior Paid Media Manager Johannesburg
  • Senior Paid Media Manager Social Media Johannesburg
  • Admin Assistant Johannesburg
  • Account Manager/Account Director Johannesburg
  • Digital Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Art Director / Mid-Level Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Senior Digital Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Digital Head of Creative Johannesburg
  • Senior Traffic Manager Johannesburg
  • Art Director/Graphic Designer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    South African solution empowers Salesforce users with e-signature functionalities

    3 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Perfect Word
    In today's competitive and complex environment, effectively managing and improving relationships with employees, customers, prospects, and partners is essential. Achieving this from one unified platform ensures efficiencies that lead to accelerated growth and success. From sales to service and marketing, automation ensures more wins from solid leads, increased productivity, excellent service, and exceptional brand experiences.
    South African solution empowers Salesforce users with e-signature functionalities

    For 23 years, American cloud-based software company, Salesforce, has been honing its solutions. It offers all companies, in all industries, the opportunity to take advantage of powerful technologies like cloud, mobile, social, blockchain, voice, and artificial intelligence when connecting with customers.

    Locally, Salesforce customers have now turned to proudly South African Impression Signatures for its e-signature solutions. As a Salesforce Connector, Impression offers users a seamless sales management experience, making the process of sending and signing documents convenient, legal, and safe – without having to leave their Salesforce app. This Connector will soon be available in the Salesforce app store.

    This technology is ‘homegrown’, developed in South Africa, and is being used worldwide to give Salesforce users immense flexibility to load and use customised documents. With a focus on compliance, the Impression e-signatures follow all the regulations imposed by the South African Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, as well as e-signature legislation in many other countries. Signatures applied through this software are 100% legally binding, offering a full audit trail – a testament to the validity of the underlying document.

    Andy Papastefanou, founder of Impression Signatures
    Andy Papastefanou, founder of Impression Signatures
    “Businesses turn to Salesforce because it is customisable, unique, and offers more than just sales solutions. Its apps can be used for many types of document generation, from sales contracts to onboarding forms, service requests, non-disclosure agreements, and so on. One of its biggest differentiators is that it offers one unified platform from which to operate. This ensures integration and ease of use. Now, with the Impression Signatures tags, this feature is bolstered. Users can send documents for legal electronic signatures, track the progress, and finalise documents within their Salesforce app,” confirms Andy Papastefanou, founder of Impression Signatures.

    With an advanced tracking feature, the e-signature solution not only allows users to obtain the required signatures, but also gathers intelligence during the signature process. It automatically tracks how users interact with the documents they need to sign. As such, all digital signatures are contextually aware, enhanced with GPS location, device and network identifiers ensuring the chain of custody and authenticity of the signatures can be proven. The tracking also helps ensure efficiency, as the initiator can see when a document is opened, which page the reader is on, and when they sign.

    Impressions’ completely white labelled solution ensures that when customers receive signature requests, they recognise the company’s branding, and can trust the document.

    When the document is sent for signature, it is also linked back to the stage of the sales opportunity on Salesforce. This removes even more manual work from a process that is fast becoming wholly automated. With this unique feature, sales personnel have less admin to do, giving them more time to focus on core business activities and closing sales. It is easy to install, simple to use, and auto-populates data from Salesforce onto the documents, specific to the customer. This ensures that each document accurately captures the context of the sale, while eliminating the need for manual status updates.

    “We strive to offer digital document delivery and signature solutions that are easily embedded into existing web and mobile applications for a seamless, friction-free customer experience across channels,” concludes Papastefanou. “As such, our goals are aligned to those of Salesforce, we are excited to be a Salesforce Connector, and we look forward to helping businesses make the most of every customer interaction, together.”

    Issued by Perfect Word Consulting (Pty) Ltd.
    For more information, contact az.oc.satinirt@drowtcefrep.

    NextOptions
    Perfect Word
    Perfect Word was established to offer the market a full, turnkey communications, writing and marketing service that is both professional and affordable, driven by passionate experts.
    Read more: Salesforce, Impression Signatures

    Related

    3 ways retailers can retain customers amid a global buying slump
    3 ways retailers can retain customers amid a global buying slump27 May 2022
    WATCH: Addressing skills shortages with the Wunderman Thompson Data Learnership Academy
    Wunderman ThompsonWATCH: Addressing skills shortages with the Wunderman Thompson Data Learnership Academy16 May 2022
    Source:
    Marketing report reveals customer experience and data trends22 Apr 2022
    Inflation hinders global digital sales growth
    Inflation hinders global digital sales growth19 Apr 2022
    Why businesses should prioritise sustainability
    Why businesses should prioritise sustainability13 Apr 2022
    Salesforce appoints its first South African leaders, announces local expansion
    Salesforce appoints its first South African leaders, announces local expansion21 Feb 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz