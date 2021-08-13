BCI and Vodacom launch Sports Radio

Arena Holdings is excited to announce that Bassfin Content Inc (BCI) has entered an agreement with Vodacom, to launch Sports Radio - a new service that includes live audio commentary of all the English Premier League (EPL) matches.

Use their mobile phones to keep up with the latest news, listen to live matches, and follow their favourite teams.

Pre-match banter and post-game discussions from soccer experts, with fans having the choice of which teams they would like to listen to.

Access to daily news updates, highlights packages, a variety of podcast content, announcements of upcoming fixtures, and in-depth player and club information.

Analysis from the Talksport team of commentators and pundits including the likes of Trevor Sinclair, Darren Bent, Stuart Pearce, and Ally McCoist.

The deal means that all Vodacom subscribers can cheer their favourite EPL team safely from the comfort of their homes from 13 August. Sports Radio will carry live commentary of all the 380 matches of the 2021/22 season. In addition, the site will carry interesting and up-to-date pre - and post-match insights and podcasts.Arena Holdings, through its shareholding in BCI, is very excited with the potential of the audio rights to the EPL that has been acquired from Talksport International, the global audio partner of the Premier League.Subscribers get access to the following benefits from Sports Radio:Pule Molebeledi, MD of Arena Holdings and chairman of BCI, said “We are very happy to be working with Vodacom to launch this service, which is the first of its kind in South Africa. We hope that football fans will enjoy this service as we believe Sports Radio is exactly what the market needs at this point. Our research shows us that consumers are increasingly consuming their sports content on their mobile devices and multiple platforms. So BCI working together with Vodacom and our technical partner PM Connect to launch Sports Radio is in line with our ambition as Arena Holdings to play an increasingly influential role in the African media landscape.”