Mzansi Quest: The first virtual game exploring South Africa is here

In a first for radio across the globe, Jacaranda FM has partnered with Tracker to create a safe, virtual experience for families, teams and individuals to explore South Africa’s most iconic locations – without ever needing to leave the house. Mzansi Quest
is a free online game where players can collect some of South Africa’s most precious virtual artifacts in the hopes of winning the grand prize of R50,000.
Deirdre King, managing director at Jacaranda FM, explains: “Jacaranda FM has created family-friendly events every year, but Covid-19 changed how we gather and enjoy ourselves. It’s important for us to show up for our listeners and, so, we asked ourselves: How do we boost morale and give South Africans something positive and exciting to focus on whilst connecting in a safe way?”
From 21 to 28 July, anyone, anywhere can join the virtual adventure by connecting to Jacarandafm.com
and following the prompts. Every player will select a big five character as their personal avatar and, for those who are new to virtual exploration, Tracker carebots will assist anyone who feels a little lost along the way.
“Over the last 12 months, lockdown has prevented us from connecting, travelling and exploring our beautiful country. Through Mzansi Quest
, we’re giving players the freedom to explore South Africa and the chance to connect again, despite the limitations Covid-19 has imposed, ” said Charlette Roetz, head of marketing at Tracker. Mzansi Quest
will allow players to explore iconic places around Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Limpopo and the North West province, with the hopes of finding five hidden treasures in each virtual province. Once all five treasures have been found, players will be entered into a daily lucky draw to win a prize, and be eligible for the R50,000 grand prize.
Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West province.
Jacaranda FM also carries a national footprint through DSTV and streaming audiences. The multi-channel media brand provides an array of popular talent, easy-listening music, radio programming, social media engagement, concerts, online shopping as well as sporting and social events.
Sustainable community initiatives form part of Jacaranda FM’s DNA with Good Morning Angels helping people and communities in need for the past 16 years. The station engages with over four million people across their platforms monthly and provides market access for thousands of businesses seeking to engage a loyal South African community.