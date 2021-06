The Radio Awards 2021 finalists

The Radio Awards honours outstanding achievements across Campus, Community, Public Broadcast, and Commercial radio, setting benchmarks for all stations and professionals to strive towards. Finalists for the general categories have been announced.

Finalists

Afternoon Drive Presenter Campus TUKS FM 107.2 Taste Champagne TUKS FM 107.2 Duane Jeffery Van Wyk TUKS FM 107.2 Tshepi UJFM 95.4 Bolele Polisa Voice Of WITS FM Anthony Teixeira Community Groot FM 90.5 Ruben Delmage Hot 91.9FM Simon Parkinson Radio Helderberg 93.6FM Anele Du Plessis Sedibeng FM Happy Mofokeng Westside FM Guy At PBS Ikwekwezi FM Biziwe Masango Motsweding FM Lucky LTK Komanisi Radio 2000 Ntombi Meso (nee Phiri) Thobela FM Thabo Wa Mo-Afrika Umhlobo Wenene FM Amaza Ntshanga Commercial 5FM Nick Hamman Jacaranda FM Rian Van Heerden Kaya FM Sizwe Dhlomo Radio 702 John Perlman Afternoon Drive Show Campus PUKFM 93.6 PUKFM DRIVE SMU FM 97.1 The Ultimate Morning Experience SMU FM 97.1 The Fastlane TUKS FM 107.2 The TUKS FM Drive Show UJFM 95.4 UJFM Drive Community Hot 91.9FM The Big Joburg Drive Radio KC 107.7 FM KC Drive Pretoria FM Klankkoerant Laatmiddag Pretoria FM Middag met MD Radio Helderberg 93.6FM Cruise Control PBS Ikwekwezi Amathunzi Anabile Afternoon Drive Show(AAADS) Motsweding FM Gotetsa Mosha Radio 2000 The Glenzito Super Drive Ukhozi FM Sisonke Drive Umhlobo Wenene FM BEE (Breakfast Eyondlayo Ekuseni) Commercial 5FM 5 Drive East Coast Radio Stacey and J Sbu Heart FM The O'Connor Drive Jacaranda FM The Scenic Drive with Rian Radio 702 702 Drive with JOhan Perlman Breakfast Show Presenter Campus PUKFM 93.6 Charonike Nel PUKFM 93.6 Khanyisile Mahlangu TUKS FM 107.2 Venita UJFM 95.4 Nick Explicit Voice Of WITS FM Goitse Lelaka Community HOT 91.9FM Jeremy Mansfield Izwi Lomzansi FM Mxolisi "Stressless" Mhlongo Radio Cape Pulpit 729AM Braadley Kirsten Radio Laeveld Pieter Malan PBS Lotus FM O'Neil Nair Lotus FM Shaastra Nagesar (co-host) Radio 2000 Bongani Mtolo Thobela FM Mankoko Baby Thobela FM Lenny T Legodi Umhlobo Wenene FM Pastor Commercial 947 Anele Mdoda Algoa FM Wayne Hart Jacaranda FM Martin Bester Kaya FM David O'Sullivan Metro FM Moeto 'MoFlava' Tsiki Radio 702 Bongani Bingwa Breakfast Show Campus Kovsie FM 97.0 #MonateFelaBreakfast PUKFM 93.6 Big Bang Breakfast SMU FM 97.1 Saturday Sunrise Sensation TUKS FM 107.2 The TUKS FM Breakfast Show UJFM 95.4 UJFM Breakfast with Nick Explicit Voice Of WITS FM The Mainswitch Community Alex FM The Kick Start Bay FM 107.9 Breakfast in the Bay HOT 91.9FM Mansfiel in the Morning Inanda 88.4 FM The Rise & Rock Breakfast Show Motheo FM The Lit Breakfast Show PBS Lotus FM The Breakfast Express Radio 2000 The Take Off SAFM SAFM Sunrise Thobela FM Ditlalemeso Umhlobo Wenene FM BEE (Breakfast Eyondlayo Ekuseni) Commercial 947 Anele and The Club East Coast Radio Darren, Keri and Sky Show Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester KFM 94.5 KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs Radio 702 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa Best Internet Radio Show Combined East Coast Gold Damon Beard on East Coast Gold East Coast Gold The More Music Breakfast Show KAYA FM The Arts Report Massiv Metro The Weekend Special Quintessential ZA Quintessential Underground Business and Finance Show Combined Kaya FM Kaya Bizz with Gugulethu Mfuphi Metro FM Metro FM Talk with Ayabonga Radio 702 & Cape Talk 567 The Money Show TUKS FM 107.2 The Black Umbrella Business Show Community Project Campus TUKS FM 107.2 Global Network Outreach Programme TUKS FM 107.2 Mental Matters TUKS FM 107.2 Sends a Dream to Space Community Groot FM 90.5 Jou Mense My Mense Hot 91.9FM Hot Cares Christmas Wish Hot 91.9FM Hot 91.9FM Teddython Hot 91.9FM Mansfield in the Morning Radio Tygerberg104FM God is Able, Day Zero Cancelled PBS Station Show/Project Lotus FM The Breakfast Express Radio 2000 Brunch with Reggie Thobela FM Ditlalemeso Thobela FM Moswa Le Bokamoso Commercial Algoa FM The Virtual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester Jacaranda FM Goof Morning Angels - Breakfast with Marting Bester KFM 94.5 KFM Teacher of the Year Content Producer Campus and Community Combined Ekurleni FM The Frontline with Zandi Wardle Radio KC 107.7 FM KC At Work Radio Khwezi Sakha Isizwe Radio Khwezi Sicobelelana Ngolwazi Voice of WITS FM The Covid report Voice OF WITS FM The Mainswitch PBS Lotus FM The Breakfast Express SAFM SAFM Facts of Faith Thobela Moremogolo Ukhozi FM Isidlo Sasekuseni Commercial East Coast Radio Darren, Keri and Sky Show Gagasi FM Indaba with Alex Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester KFM 94.5 KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherling and Sibs Power 98.7 Power Talk Daytime Show Campus PUKFM 93.6 Flashback friday PUKFM 93.6 On The Go TUKS FM 107.2 09:00 TO 12:00 with Tshepi TUKS FM 107.2 TUKS FM Top 40 UJFM 95.4 The Ego Trip Voice of WITS FM That Lunch Show Community Groot FM 90.5 Lunch Punch Hot 91.9FM Lunch with Murrel Hot 91.9FM The Mark Pilgrim Inanda 88.4 FM Isivubela Isiswe Radio Laeveld Die Pappachef Show PBS Lotus FM The Lunch Break Radio 2000 Radio 2000 Thobela FM Sedibeng Tru FM The Midday Frequency Umhlobo Wenene FM SJL (Sijik'ilanga) Commercial 947 Andy Maqondwana Cape Talk 567 AM Lunch with Pippa Hudson East Coast Radio Vic Naidoo on East Coast Radio Metro FM Lunch with Thomas & Pearl Radio 702 The Azania Mosaka Show DRAMA PROGRAMME COMBINED FINE MUSIC RADIO OUT OF THE SHADOWS - THE PEACE TREES OF HIROSHIMA KFM 94.5 KFM MORNINGS WITH DARREN, SHERLIN AND SIBS KFM 94.5 THE FLASH DRIVE WITH CARL AND ZOE RADIO KHWEZI ISALAKUTSHELWA RSG BLOEDMAAN FIELD NEWS REPORTER COMBINED EAST COAST RADIO EAST COAST RADIO NEWSWATCH-THE TRIAL OF THE VERULAM FATHER ACCUSED OF RAPING HIS 11-YEAR OLD STEPDAUGHTER HUNDREDS OF TIMES. - NUSHERA RAISA SOODYAL EAST COAST RADIO EAST COAST RADIO NEWSWATCH-- COVID-19 COVERAGE- KZN-2020 - NUSHERA RAISA SOODYAL EYEWITNESS NEWS EWN NEWS BULLETINS - AHMED KAJEE EYEWITNESS NEWS SPECIAL ANTI-ROBBERY SQUAD FIELD REPORTER - VERONICA MAKHOALI POWER 98.7 POWER 98.7 - KHOMOTSO MABELANE MULTI-CHANNEL PROMOTION COMBINED 5FM WOMEN'S MONTH, SO WHAT!! SMILE 90.4FM SMILE 90.4FM'S LIVE INSIDE & WIN THE RIDE SMILE 90.4FM SMILE BREAKFAST CHALLENGE THURSDAYS TUKS FM 107.2 TUKS FM SENDS A DREAM TO SPACE. TUKS FM 107.2 TUKS FM PRESENTS THE RISE MUSIC SHOW CAMPUS TUKS FM 107.2 TUKS FM HOUSE CULTURE UJFM 95.4 UJFM TOP 30 VOICE OF WITS FM I VOW TO TRIP U VOICE OF WITS FM VOWFM TOP 40 VOICE OF WITS FM THE GLOBAL LOVE EXPERIENCE COMMUNITY EKURHULENI FM TOP 40 GROOTFM 90.5 5TO9METANNELIE INANDA 88.4 FM THE URBAN CHART SHOW PHELI FM EZODUMO PHELI FM HIP HOP CORNER PBS LOTUS FM THE LUNCH BREAK RADIO 2000 BETTER TOGETHER UMHLOBO WENENE FM ABAHLALI ABANGALALIYO UMHLOBO WENENE FM UMCULO WE JAZZ COMMERCIAL 947 947 TOP 40 GOOD HOPE FM THE HIT 30 JACARANDA FM HIGH SCHOOL CLASSICS WITH BARNEY SIMON KAYA FM KAYA DRIVE WITH SIZWE DHLOMO METRO FM SOUNDS AND STUFF LIKE THAT NEWS AND ACTUALITY SHOW CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY COMBINED GROOTFM 90.5 GROOTTRAUMA PRETORIA FM KLANKKOERANT LAATMIDDAG RADIO KHWEZI SAKHA ISIZWE VOICE OF WITS FM ITALK YOUTH VOICE OF WITS FM BREAKING GROUND VOICE OF WITS FM THE COVID REPORT VOICE OF WITS FM DRAMA FOR LIFE LIFEBEATS ZULULAND FM EZINOJU PBS LESEDI FM MATHUMISA SHOW SAFM SAFM FACTS OF FAITH SAFM SAFM SUNRISE UMHLOBO WENENE FM INGCEBISO NGEZOMTHETHO COMMERCIAL CAPETALK 567 AM THE MIDDAY REPORT WITH LESTER KIEWIT GAGASI FM INDABA WITH ALEX KAYA FM THE LAW REPORT WITH MICHAEL MOTSOENENG-BILL RADIO 702 THE AUBREY MASANGO SHOW RISE FM THE EMANCIPATION WITH PRETTY D NEWS BULLETIN READER CAMPUS STATION NEWSREADER MADIBAZ RADIO BULELANI NONYUKELA PUKFM 93.6 TSEGO MOTSEPE TUKS FM 107.2 REECE LENTING TUKS FM 107.2 NAOMI KOBBIE UJFM 95.4 DOMINIC MAJOLA COMMUNITY STATION NEWSREADER GROOTFM 90.5 NINA COETZER GROOTFM 90.5 ANNELIE BOUWER HOT 91.9FM RAGANI ARCHERY HOT 91.9FM MATHAPELO MOLOI HOT 91.9FM KEORAPETSE HLOPE MOTHEO FM GAOPALELWE JASSON PBS STATION NEWSREADER LOTUS FM TRACY VALAYDHAM MOTSWEDING FM DIMAKATSO MOTAUNG RADIO 2000 KHUMBUZILE THABETHE SAFM NOMSA MDHLULI SAFM KIRAT LALLA COMMERCIAL STATION SHOW NAME 5FM 5 DRIVE 947 ANELE AND THE CLUB KAYA FM KAYA BREAKFAST RADIO 702 AFTERNOON DRIVE WITH JOHN PERLMAN SMILE 90.4FM NEWS THAT CAPE TOWN NEEDS TO KNOW, NOW YFM YFM NIGHT-TIME SHOW CAMPUS PUKFM 93.6 LOCAL TOP 30 TUKS FM 107.2 BUSINESS TALK WITH LENNOX TUKS FM 107.2 19:00 TO 21:00 WITH LENNOX UJFM 95.4 NOVEL LEISER VOICE OF WITS FM RECRUITMENT AGENCY COMMUNITY AGANANG FM TSA SE GARONA FINE MUSIC RADIO THE LOVE DOCTOR HOT 91.9FM LATE NITES WITH TREASURE TSHABALALA RADIO HELDERBERG 93.6FM WEEKNIGHTS WITH LINDI RADIO KHWEZI SAKHA ISIZWE SHOW PBS LOTUS FM THE NIGHT CAFE RADIO SHOW MONDAY -THURSDAY SAFM SAFM FACTS OF FAITH THOBELA FM MOREMOGOLO UMHLOBO WENENE FM ABAHLALI ABANGALALIYO COMMERCIAL EAST COAST RADIO EARLY BREAKFAST WITH MIKE V EAST COAST RADIO 7 TO 10 WITH MINNIE NTULI GAGASI FM INDABA LIFESTYLE KAYA FM THE LAW REPORT WITH MICHAEL MOTSOENENG-BILL METRO FM THE 4AM CLUB PODCAST COMBINED EYEWITNESS NEWS HAUNTED FINE MUSIC RADIO UNDER THE KILT HOT 91.9FM MANSFIELD IN THE MORNING INDEPENDENT THE AIRPOD WITH TSHEPI VOLUME (PODCASTING COMPANY) ALIBI: LADUMA HIGH PROMOTIONS STUNT/EVENT CAMPUS KOVSIEFM 97.0 #MONATEFELABREAKFAST TUKS FM 107.2 TUKS FM'S GLOBAL NETWORK OUTREACH PROGRAM. TUKS FM 107.2 TUKS FM PRESENTS THE RISE VOICE OF WITS FM RECRUITMENT AGENCY COMMUNITY GROOTFM 90.5 BRAAI-DAY HOT 91.9FM HOT 91.9FM HOT 91.9FM MANSFIELD IN THE MORNING & THE BIG JOBURG DRIVE PRETORIA FM KLANKKOERANT BYLAAG RADIO TYGERBERG 104FM JERUSALEMA DANCE AND BIRTHDAY PBS LESEDI FM LESEDI FM RADIO 2000 RADIO 2000 THOBELA FM MOSWA LE BOKAMOSO UKHOZI FM UKHOZI FM COMMERCIAL ALGOA FM ALGOA FM GREAT DEAL PROMOTION EAST COAST RADIO EAST COAST DRIVE WITH BONGANI AND MAGS KFM 94.5 THE FLASH DRIVE WITH CARL AND ZOE KFM 94.5 KFM TEACHER OF THE YEAR RADIO DOCUMENTARY COMBINED BUSH RADIO 89.5FM CONNECTED 2 JAZZ EYEWITNESS NEWS INSIDE EWN - POWER STRUGGLE: ORANGE FARM RESIDENTS KAYA FM KAYA BREAKFAST PRETORIA FM KLANKKOERANT RADIO 702 INSIDE EWN RADIO INNOVATION COMBINED 5FM 5FM CAPETALK 567 BIG BREAKFAST BROADCAST WITH REFILWE MOLOTO JACARANDA FM BREAKFAST WITH MARTIN BESTER KFM 94.5 KFM MORNINGS WITH DARREN, SHERLIN AND SIBS KFM 94.5 ALL SHOWS RADIO 702 702 BREAKFAST WITH BONGANI BINGWA SPORTS PRESENTER COMBINED GOOD HOPE FM DALIN OLIVER HEART FM NICK FEINBERG HOT 91.9FM JOHN WALLAND LOTUS FM O'NEIL NAIR RSG JODY HENDRICKS SPORTS SHOW CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY BARBERTON COMMUNITY RADIO SPORTS COMPLEX GROOTFM 90.5 #SLATDIESPORT HOT 91.9FM HOT SPORT INANDA 88.4 FM EXCLUSIVE SPORTS HOUR VOICE OF THE CAPE 91.3 FM INSIDE SPORT PBS MOTSWEDING FM MABALENG RADIO 2000 THE TOUCHLINE WITH ROMY TITUS RSG RSG SPORT MET JODY HENDRICKS SAFM SAFM SPORT ON UMHLOBO WENENE FM EZEMIDLALO COMMERCIAL HEART FM FEINBERG ON FOOTBALL HEART FM SUPER SATURDAY METRO FM & RADIO 2000 MARAWA SPORTS WORLDWIDE RISE FM RISE FM IN 60 MINUTES SPORT STATION IMAGING CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY ALEX FM GROOTFM 90.5 HOT 91.9FM INANDA 88.4 FM KOPANONG FM UJFM 95.4 VOICE OF WITS FM PBS LESEDI FM RADIO 2000 UKHOZI FM UMHLOBO WENENE FM COMMERCIAL 5FM JACARANDA FM KFM 94.5 METRO FM POWER 98.7 TRAFFIC PRESENTER COMBINED GAGASI FM CLARISSA MFEKA GROOTFM 90.5 FRANCOIS VAN RENSBURG KAYA FM JULIET JOSEPH KFM 94.5 SHERLIN BARENDS METRO FM ROB BYRNE WEEKEND RADIO SHOW CAMPUS TUKS FM 107.2 WEEKEND LIFE WITH KEA TUKS FM 107.2 TUKS FM WEEKEND BREAKFAST UJFM 95.4 THE WARM PARTY VOICE OF WITS FM I VOW TO TRIP U VOICE OF WITS FM THE GLOBAL LOVE EXPERIENCE COMMUNITY GROOTFM 90.5 GISTER SE GROTES HOT 91.9FM SATURDAY BREAKFAST WITH ROB VEGA HOT 91.9FM THE CLASSIC COUNTDOWN WITH KEVIN SAVAGE HOT 91.9FM CLUB CLASSICS WITH LLOYD MADURAI RADIO LAEVELD DIE PAPPACHEF SHOW PBS LOTUS FM BOLLYWOOD BILLBOARD RADIO 2000 BRUNCH WITH REGGIE TRUFM TRUFM TOP 30 COMMERCIAL EAST COAST RADIO WEEKEND LATE-NIGHTS WITH OWEN CRAFFORD GOOD HOPE FM THE HIT 30 JACARANDA FM WEEKENDS WITH KENZY KFM 94.5 THE KFM TOP40 WITH CARL WASTIE METRO FM THEWKNDR MOST VOTES HOT 91.9FM RADIO KHWEZI LIGWALAGWALA FM OVERVAAL STEREO 96.1 PRETORIA FM MOST LOYAL LISTENERS GROOTFM 90.5 HOT 91.9FM OVERVAAL STEREO 96.1 PRETORIA FM RADIO KHEWZI

Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events - which hosts The Radio Awards - believes that despite the challenges of the ongoing lockdown, the “quality of entries received has been remarkable considering the circumstances of Covid-19 and remote working. We congratulate the radio industry on their hard work and perseverance in delivering valuable content to their listeners and ensuring that radio remains one of South Africa’s foremost media choices.”The Radio Awards entries were adjudicated by a panel of 40 judges and reviewed by BDO South Africa, auditors of The Radio Awards. Entries for this year’s awards were required to be broadcast on FM or AM, (and in the online radio category) between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2020.Finalists in the special nomination categories - Station Manager’s Choice, the Bursary Award, Bright Stars and Hall of Fame inductees, as well as the Station of the Year category, will be announced on 23 June 2021.Eighty one awards will be presented during The Radio Awards virtual winners’ announcement that will stream via digital channels on 16 July 2021 at 3pm.