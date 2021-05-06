Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • MLA announces launch of Cape Town office
    Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable. Issued by Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA)
  • Former Spur CEO Pierre Van Tonder in critical condition
    Spur Corporation's recently retired CEO, Pierre Van Tonder, is in critical condition in a Cape Town hospital after an apparent suicide attempt on Sunday.
  • Kaya 959 gives away R1,000 an hour every hour in May
    After 12 years of being 'The Home of the Afropolitan', we are excited to introduce our latest evolution - Kaya 959. On the Street. On the Air. Our new brand identity is about highlighting Kaya 959 as a radio station for all. Issued by KAYA 959
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

May Money Madness with LottoStar returns to KFM 94.5

6 May 2021
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
LottoStar and KFM 94.5's popular station promotion May Money Madness kicks off across the Cape this week.

The promotion, currently in its third year, offers listeners the chance to win their share of R600,000 every weekday from 10 to 28 May 2021.

Listeners can win big for themselves, while at the same time creating awareness for three Western Cape charities that focus on people’s and children’s health issues in the city.

May Money Madness with LottoStar on KFM 94.5 takes place from 3 to 28 May 2021.

“The biggest promotion, the biggest amount of money to give away on the Cape’s biggest radio station! We are excited to bring May Money Madness back to the airwaves. The competitions start on-air on Monday, 10 May for a period of three weeks. Four listeners can win per day - one per show in every show from KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs right through the day to The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie. KFM listeners are highly responsive to charitable causes and, this year, listeners will have the opportunity to do even more good,” said KFM 94.5 station manager Stephen Werner.

Kfm 'Music Saves The Day' drives daytime listening

Kfm 94.5 is bringing to life its positioning of 'The most music. Feel great' through its latest workplace-listening marketing campaign...

Issued by Primedia Broadcasting 22 Feb 2021


"We look forward to not only creating Western Cape winners but to make a tangible difference by raising a significant amount of money for our three profiled charities. We've added a twist to May Money Madness Reel Rush Edition this year - when a listener enters the competition and gets the call from the KFM 94.5 team on-air, the charity always wins. At the end of the campaign we will be able to determine the number of surgeries each of the charities will be able to perform. We are incredibly grateful to these organisations for the work they do and to the KFM listeners for taking part in this year’s May Money Madness competition,” commented LottoStar director Tasoulla Hadjigeorgiou.

For more information on May Money Madness with LottoStar, visit www.kfm.co.za

About KFM 94.5:

KFM 94.5 is Cape Town’s leading radio-driven multimedia brand. With the boldest personalities and the biggest shows in the Western Cape, we entertain audiences with the most music, fun, humour and life-changing moments. We connect people to their communities, to the Mother City, to the world and to each other. We truly are the soundtrack of the Cape, bringing you all your favourite music, all day long.

KFM 94.5 is your escape from adulting. Our audience of 943,000 turns to us for happiness and security and for an antidote to life’s occasional ‘suckiness’. We are committed to making a joyful difference in people’s lives by helping them feel happy, connected and safe.​

KFM 94.5. The Most Music. Feel Great.

Facebook @KFMza and Twitter @KFMza

Source: BRC RAMS, Apr19 - Mar 2020.

About LottoStar:

LottoStar (licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator) is a pioneering South African Bookmaker offering you the chance to bet on Your World of Live Games. Visit www.lottostar.co.za for more information.

Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
Comment

Read more: Kfm, LottoStar

Related

GoodLuck, The Kiffness and more to usher in 2021 via livestream28 Dec 2020
Primedia BroadcastingCulinary delight: Food meets radio with new KFM 94.5 partnership7 Dec 2020
Primedia BroadcastingKFM 94.5 announces the KFM Teacher of the Year3 Dec 2020
Primedia BroadcastingKfm 94.5 celebrates exceptional teachers of the Cape18 Nov 2020
Primedia BroadcastingSmall business owners can win a Toyota Hilux on KFM14 Oct 2020
Sherlin Barends returns to Kfm Mornings after emotional on-air revelation25 Aug 2020
#Newsmaker: KFM's Stephen Werner talks us through their station refresh journey3 Jul 2020
Primedia BroadcastingBoost your mornings with Kfm Mornings on Kfm 94.51 Jun 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz