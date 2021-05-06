May Money Madness with LottoStar returns to KFM 94.5

LottoStar and KFM 94.5's popular station promotion May Money Madness kicks off across the Cape this week.
The promotion, currently in its third year, offers listeners the chance to win their share of R600,000 every weekday from 10 to 28 May 2021.
Listeners can win big for themselves, while at the same time creating awareness for three Western Cape charities that focus on people’s and children’s health issues in the city.
May Money Madness with LottoStar on KFM 94.5 takes place from 3 to 28 May 2021.
“The biggest promotion, the biggest amount of money to give away on the Cape’s biggest radio station! We are excited to bring May Money Madness back to the airwaves. The competitions start on-air on Monday, 10 May for a period of three weeks. Four listeners can win per day - one per show in every show from KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs
right through the day to The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie
. KFM listeners are highly responsive to charitable causes and, this year, listeners will have the opportunity to do even more good,” said KFM 94.5 station manager Stephen Werner.
"We look forward to not only creating Western Cape winners but to make a tangible difference by raising a significant amount of money for our three profiled charities. We've added a twist to May Money Madness Reel Rush Edition this year - when a listener enters the competition and gets the call from the KFM 94.5 team on-air, the charity always wins. At the end of the campaign we will be able to determine the number of surgeries each of the charities will be able to perform. We are incredibly grateful to these organisations for the work they do and to the KFM listeners for taking part in this year’s May Money Madness competition,” commented LottoStar director Tasoulla Hadjigeorgiou.
For more information on May Money Madness with LottoStar, visit www.kfm.co.za About KFM 94.5:
