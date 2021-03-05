In 2021, OFM listeners are likely to listen to more radio and streamed audio offerings

In 2021, OFM listeners indicated that they are likely to listen to more radio and streamed audio offerings, than they did in 2020. OFM listeners shared their insights about how their radio listening habits have changed during a pandemic in a research study, OFM brought to market early this year.
In the study, 54% of OFM listeners indicated that they are likely to consume more radio and 16% indicated that they are likely to consume more streamed audio offerings than they did in 2020.
At least 65% of the 1,133 respondents indicated that they already listen to more radio, especially between 6am and 9am in the morning. The majority of respondents keep their radio tuned in between 6am to 6pm, in the car, at home and work.
The study also asked pertinent questions about buying behaviours. At least 22% of respondents indicated that they are in the market for a new vehicle and 15% indicated that they are in the market for a new home. When asked what OFM listeners would do with their free time, under Covid-19 regulations, 47% indicated that they intend to visit family and friends, 23% are looking forward to watching a movie, 17% want to study a new course and gain a skill, 21% need to break away on a holiday and 28% want to get fit and lose weight.
Social media behaviours were also tested, and from the 1,133 respondents, 20% indicated that they would consume more of WhatsApp, while with the pending changes to the terms and conditions for WhatsApp, 60% indicated that they are very unlikely to stop using WhatsApp. At least 19% of all respondents indicated that they would consume more of Facebook in 2021.
OFM listeners were asked to indicate what they are likely to spend more on in 2021 than they did in 2020. At least 46% indicated they would spend more money on groceries, 26% indicated they would spend more money on clothes, 16% indicated they would spend more money on DIY supplies and 18% on personal care products, like toiletries, hair care products and makeup.
The insights derived out of this research study indicate the absolute strength of radio and audio consumption, listener engagement and the loyalty OFM listeners have toward OFM. In 2021, OFM turns 35 years young, and the station can be proud that radio and audio consumption is getting stronger.The article was written by Nick Efstathiou, the Chief executive officer of the Central Media Group, holding company of OFM.Who is OFM?
