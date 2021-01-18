DJ Fresh and Euphonik taken off air amidst rape allegations

DJs Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Mbongeni Nkosi) have reached a mutual decision to be taken off air as cops probe rape allegations against the two popular DJs.



Source: DJ Fresh and EuphonikSource: www.iol.co.za

According to a statement issued by Geraint Crwys-Williams, acting chief executive officer of Primedia Broadcasting, 947 and Primedia Broadcasting have engaged with DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) regarding the alleged sexual assault charges levelled against them. We take these matters extremely seriously and apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them. Primedia Broadcasting, DJ Fresh and Euphonik have reached a mutual decision for both DJs to come off air in order to focus on addressing this matter. The decision for Sikwane and Nkosi to come off air comes after a woman, who goes by the Twitter handle



The DJs posted identical statements on their social media pages, saying they have decided to step out of the public eye until the matter has been resolved. ���� pic.twitter.com/LVWOJuxVE5

— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) January 16, 2021



pic.twitter.com/pPZAoiLHE6

— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) January 16, 2021



