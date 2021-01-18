Radio News South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

#BizTrends2021

Marketing & Media trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

DJ Fresh and Euphonik taken off air amidst rape allegations

18 Jan 2021
DJs Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Mbongeni Nkosi) have reached a mutual decision to be taken off air as cops probe rape allegations against the two popular DJs.
DJ Fresh and Euphonik
Source: www.iol.co.za

According to a statement issued by Geraint Crwys-Williams, acting chief executive officer of Primedia Broadcasting,
947 and Primedia Broadcasting have engaged with DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) regarding the alleged sexual assault charges levelled against them. We take these matters extremely seriously and apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them. Primedia Broadcasting, DJ Fresh and Euphonik have reached a mutual decision for both DJs to come off air in order to focus on addressing this matter.
The decision for Sikwane and Nkosi to come off air comes after a woman, who goes by the Twitter handle @Nampree, publicly accused the two radio personalities of allegedly drugging and raping her and three other women in 2011 on Twitter.

The DJs posted identical statements on their social media pages, saying they have decided to step out of the public eye until the matter has been resolved.



It is reported that the media company takes sexual assault and gender-based violence matters “extremely seriously and applied a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them.
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Comment

Read more: Primedia Broadcasting, DJ Fresh, Euphonik

Related

Primedia Broadcasting702 Walk The Talk happens virtually on 8 November26 Oct 2020
Primedia Broadcasting23 years of CapeTalk21 Oct 2020
#BehindtheMask with... Geraint Crwys-Williams, chairman and acting CEO at Primedia Broadcasting7 Oct 2020
Primedia BroadcastingHuawei Joburg Day is back and online7 Oct 2020
Primedia Broadcasting'I am 702'30 Sep 2020
Primedia BroadcastingWalk The Talk with 70229 Sep 2020
Primedia Broadcasting947 now broadcasts from Montecasino10 Sep 2020
Primedia BroadcastingAfternoon Drive presenter Joanne Joseph bids farewell to 70214 Aug 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz