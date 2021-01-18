DJ Fresh and Euphonik taken off air amidst rape allegations

DJ Fresh and Euphonik
Source: www.iol.co.za
947 and Primedia Broadcasting have engaged with DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) regarding the alleged sexual assault charges levelled against them. We take these matters extremely seriously and apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them. Primedia Broadcasting, DJ Fresh and Euphonik have reached a mutual decision for both DJs to come off air in order to focus on addressing this matter.The decision for Sikwane and Nkosi to come off air comes after a woman, who goes by the Twitter handle @Nampree, publicly accused the two radio personalities of allegedly drugging and raping her and three other women in 2011 on Twitter.
— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) January 16, 2021
— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) January 16, 2021