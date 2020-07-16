#Newsmaker: Lester Kiewit is the new host of The Midday Report on CapeTalk

Lester Kiewit has recently taken over The Midday Report on CapeTalk, which is no longer simulcast with Johannesburg-based sister station 702. While The Midday Report with 702 will be hosted by Mandy Wiener, Lester will speak exclusively to the Cape Town audience.

Of his new role, Kiewit commented:

The Midday Report will be the one hour you can’t miss. I will focus on the biggest regional, national, and global news stories… sometimes with a twist. I look forward to offering our listeners an hour-long show that delivers a deftly news punch. We caught up with Kiewit and asked him about the show, what's at the top of his to-do list and what it took to get where he is today.



Congratulations on your new role as host of The Midday Report. How do you feel about it?



Excited, to say the least. It's a big step from night-time radio. It's a bit of an adjustment, with a faster-paced, news-driven show. But I'm a news and current affairs animal so I'm up for the assignment



What excites you about CapeTalk and where it’s going?



Like Cape Town, Cape Talk is ever-evolving. I'm enjoying sharing opinions, viewpoints, and the platform with some talented and thought-provoking presenters, but also with some well-read and knowledgeable content and technical producers. They build the show we present and make us sound good.



What do you love most about your career in radio?



It's flexible. It allows me to be serious and practise journalism, but also to have fun, make jokes, take the mickey, especially while interacting with listeners who are the people of Cape Town.



What did it take to get to where you are today?



Luck? Chance? Kismet? Serendipity? Accident? There are things I'd like to do professionally, but I don't sit and plan a path. I work hard at what I'm doing at the moment and ensure that I'm having fun while doing it. If an opportunity presents itself I assess and decide if I want to take advantage of it or not.



Two #MiddayReport shows, different cities. Join me in Cape Town @CapeTalk and @mandyw @702. An hour of radio, you don't want to miss pic.twitter.com/EInn9lpaj7 — Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) July 6, 2020

What’s at the top of your to-do list in your new role?



To bring a midday report that speaks to and for what's important for people in Cape Town and the Western Cape. We'll certainly cover what’s important nationally, and globally, but we'll be focussing on what's going on and affecting people locally.



What are you currently reading, watching or listening to for work?



I don't read as many daily newspapers as I'd like to, because I curate my social media to provide me with my daily news and analysis. Weekends are reserved for reading the weeklies. Podcast-wise, I listen to the New York Times' The Daily every night before bed. Also, the radio news game show Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me. It's news, but fun.



Tell us something about yourself not generally known.



I'm a big musicals nerd.



