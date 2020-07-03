Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Women are in the driving seat as mix DJs on YFM

Issued by: YFM 99.2
YFM 99.2, Gauteng's biggest youth radio station, will introduce an all-female mix DJ show, The Mix Capital, on Saturdays 10pm - 2am starting 4 July 2020, hosted by Kea Zawadi.

In seeking to address the gender inequality that exists in a male-dominated industry, The Mix Capital will feature four of the most dynamic women, each representing their own DJ style. Legendary Crisp, DJ Candii and DJ Fae Fae will raise the bar when bringing the hottest genres to the music scene. Listeners can expect to vibe to Amapiano, house music, hip-hop, Afrobeats and, for the first time, RnB in this format, on YFM.

Now more than ever, changing the narrative about who the best mix DJs are, The Mix Capital will inspire other young up-and-coming female DJs in the industry. YFM stays Defying the Odds by introducing a show that breaks barriers and promotes equality in the world of music and radio.

In the driving seat of The Mix Capital, Kea Zawadi who has been at YFM since 2018 on the Late Nights with Kea Zawadi, says: “The Mix Capital is the best representation of what music should look like right now. The DJs on the show are top class and every Saturday night is going to be a jump. I’m so excited to host this show, change the game and I can’t wait for everyone to be a part of this.”

Joining this award-winning DJ, will be another Alpha female, hip-hop maestro DJ Fae Fae who has been on the ones and twos since 2019. This Joburg born DJ adds: “Being a part of The Mix Capital is all about four individually talented females taking space in this industry and making sure other younger versions of ourselves have a leg to stand on when they are also ready to grow and rise to the occasion.”

The Mix Capital shines the spotlight on female DJs for the first time in South Africa. By showcasing the art and skill of these DJs, the show hopes to break through glass ceilings, something women often have to face in their craft. “I am keen on being a part of a new front in the DJing scene and to inspire many women to not give up on their dreams,” says Legendary Crisp, who is currently also studying to be a lawyer.

The Mix Capital will bring something for everyone. This show will have you covered: “We've got you, so join us as we make history, you do not want to miss it,” adds DJ Candii who has been part of the Y family since 2015.

Concludes Tumelo Diaho-Monaheng, programming manager of YFM: “This all-female driven groundbreaking show has simply never been done before. I’d love for them to get the respect they deserve, I want them to be identified as DJs that are amazing at what they do, and finally move past the ‘female DJ’ label. They are good on the decks and that’s all that matters, that’s what we’re fighting for.”

Tune into YFM on 99.2 or via streaming on www.yfm.co.za, the YFM app or DStv channel 859.

YFM 99.2's press office

YFM 99.2YFM has the youngest commercial audience in South Africa. It's become known as the capital of youth culture. As the most influential proponents of local South African music, YFM is a 75% music, 25% talk station. The sound of the station is defined by a well-curated collection of the best local and international hits. YFM is a balanced platform supporting not only established artists but new, up and coming acts. YFM proudly supports the South African music industry, boasting over 50% in local content. With a multi-channel approach, the station has an audience of 2.5 million across, radio and digital platforms. If it's hot, you're most likely to hear it on the authority on all things trendy, YFM 99.2.
