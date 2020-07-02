2 SA short films selected in African Women in the Time of Covid-19 Short Film Competition

A total of 10 short films, including two from South Africa, have been selected for the African Women in the Time of Covid-19 Short Film Competition - which is being held by the Ladima Foundation, in partnership with DW Akademie. The 10 selected films will premiere via a live stream on 10 July 2020 and then be available for viewing on various platforms from 11 July.

Watch the PREMIERE of African Women in the Time of Covid-19: 10 Selected Films, on the Ladima Facebook page on 10 July at 15:00 CAT. Catch the films from 11 July on other platforms including My Movies Africa, PremiumFree, & @AiMfilmfest website.#LadimaAfrica #LadimaFilmComp pic.twitter.com/R7BUfdVe0E — Ladima Foundation (@LadimaAfrica) July 2, 2020

'Being' - Malak El Araby (Egypt)

The short film competition invited African women to share their stories about the personal, economic, and social impact of Covid-19 in Africa. The brave and powerful films that were submitted sadly have reflected the extremely difficult circumstances that many African women are facing. The stories have shown how in too many cases that the pandemic has indeed impacted women harder and in different ways than on their male counterparts.An overwhelming response saw just under 200 women from 18 African countries sharing their moving and honest stories on a diversity of topics with dominant themes of domestic violence, altered access to opportunities, increased burden of care, although also of resilience and hope.The following films and filmmakers were selected:Malak is a 21-year-old film major graduating senior at The American University in Cairo. Malak is passionate about filmmaking and photography, winning third place UIFF in South Korea and working on multiple movies in Egyptian cinema. Malak’s short films are always inspired by women empowerment, portraying their struggles and stories.

Being - Short film from Malak El Araby on Vimeo.



'Being' is about how everyone took everything for granted before the pandemic. How the little things in life are what matters most. How we never realise what we have until it is lost. What we miss and what we should appreciate in life after all of this is over.





'Blunder' - Fezeka Tholakele (South Africa)

'Moyo' - Hellen Samina Ochieng (Kenya)

'My Sunshine' - Chioma Divine Favour Mathias (Nigeria)

Love, Zawadi - Wambui Gathee (Kenya)

‘Worlds Apart’ - Yehoda Hammond (Ghana)

‘The Tempest’ - Skinnor Davillah Agello (Kenya)

‘Face Mask for Sale’ - Neha Manoj Shah (Kenya)

‘Loop: Every End Has a Beginning’ - Faith Ilevbare (Nigeria)