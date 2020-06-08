Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Radio advertising made accessible for SMEs

Issued by: Hot 91.9FM
It has been a very trying time for the whole country. The lockdown has hit very hard and as business starts returning to normal, small business owners are faced with the challenge of letting customers know their doors are open and that they are trading again.
In the interests of helping small and medium businesses, Johannesburg-based radio stations Classic 1027 and Hot 91.9FM have launched Lock ‘n Load, an initiative that helps these businesses to advertise their special deals at a vastly-reduced rate. The Lock ‘n Load deals are only available via the stations’ websites (www.classic1027.co.za and www.hot919.co.za)

“Lock ‘n Load is our commitment to helping SMEs get back on their feet and get customers through their doors,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 91.9FM. “Aside from offering unprecedented rates, we’ve made it really easy to buy advertising and to get your message on-air very rapidly.” Both stations boast a turn-around of two hours from booking to broadcast.

The Lock ‘n Load proposition is designed for businesses to advertise special offers and has already shown exceptional results for businesses who have centered their message around a call-to-action.

“We want to encourage businesses that have previously felt intimidated by the prospect of advertising on radio - businesses that have thought that they cannot afford to advertise on radio - to use our stations to get their message to their customers,” says Madurai. “And we’re seeing a lot of companies use radio advertising for the first time and getting great results from it. It’s an honour to be able to play a small role in helping these businesses get back on their feet after this debilitating lockdown.”

For more information, contact
Lloyd Madurai
Hot 91.9 FM
Email:

Hot 91.9FM's press office

Hot 91.9FMSince its launch on the 17th of November 2014, Hot 91.9 FM has managed to propel itself, with lightning speed, straight into the obvious radio gap that existed in Gauteng.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: radio advertising, Hot 91.9FM, Covid-19

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz