Radio advertising made accessible for SMEs

It has been a very trying time for the whole country. The lockdown has hit very hard and as business starts returning to normal, small business owners are faced with the challenge of letting customers know their doors are open and that they are trading again.





“Lock ‘n Load is our commitment to helping SMEs get back on their feet and get customers through their doors,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 91.9FM. “Aside from offering unprecedented rates, we’ve made it really easy to buy advertising and to get your message on-air very rapidly.” Both stations boast a turn-around of two hours from booking to broadcast.



The Lock ‘n Load proposition is designed for businesses to advertise special offers and has already shown exceptional results for businesses who have centered their message around a call-to-action.



“We want to encourage businesses that have previously felt intimidated by the prospect of advertising on radio - businesses that have thought that they cannot afford to advertise on radio - to use our stations to get their message to their customers,” says Madurai. “And we’re seeing a lot of companies use radio advertising for the first time and getting great results from it. It’s an honour to be able to play a small role in helping these businesses get back on their feet after this debilitating lockdown.”



