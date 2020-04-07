Radio News South Africa

How Jacaranda FM is responding to the lockdown

With radio being an essential service in SA, Jacaranda FM's programme manager Hennie Myburgh and marketing manager Leith Smith shed light on how the station has approached the Covid-19 lockdown.
Jacaranda FM's Hennie Myburgh (programme manager) and Leith Smith (marketing manager)

BizcommunityAre your presenters still going in to the studio? If not, how do we hear them on-air?


Some presenters will broadcast live from the studio, whilst others are broadcasting remotely. Our commitment to our listeners remains that all their favourite presenters will still be on-air and that we’ll use all the best technology at our disposal to ensure that our audience and clients receive an uninterrupted product.

BizcommunityHow did you decide on who should work remotely and who should be based in the studio?


Radio is 24/7 and there would ordinarily already be a lot of remote work, so most of the station is able to work remotely. Remote meetings and project software enable us to keep the business running smoothly.

BizcommunityHow do news reports work during this time, with a limited amount of reporters in the field?


The news team will continue to operate as usual and will continue to deliver a class-leading news service at this critical time. Resources are carefully managed to ensure safety and balance within the team.

BizcommunityHow does this impact advertising? From the content that gets advertised to the process of getting the ad on-air?


Operations are not affected during this time and we are still able to easily record, produce and place adverts on-air. We are also in constant discussions with our clients to offer them solutions tailored to their specific needs.

BizcommunityDoes the role of non-traditional radio platforms (web, social media, etc.) change during this time?


Due to the size of our non-traditional platforms, all of them already enjoy a large amount of focus within Jacaranda FM. We continue to provide entertaining content and pertinent, trusted information to a loyal audience across all channels available to us.

BizcommunityHow does a lockdown impact other station activities?


Although the lockdown prevents Jacaranda FM from doing any on-the-ground activities like Myschool Rocks, Workzone Takeover, as well as Straatbraai, this affords us the time to look at our digital platforms and engage with our audiences in innovative and highly impactful ways.

BizcommunityHow do you approach meetings?


Meetings are all done remotely on platforms such as Zoom, Skype, Hangouts, etc. We also use messaging platforms extensively to ensure that communication is clear and consistent.

BizcommunityWhat measures do you put in place to keep those at the office, and people who have to visit during this time, safe?


Our employees’ well-being is paramount, and we have ensured that everyone is equipped to work remotely. Within the building, there are many health and safety measures to ensure the safety of all concerned. We also offer an employee wellness program that employees and their families can access at any time.

BizcommunityWhat, in a nutshell, is your station’s message or commitment to its listeners at this time?


Our commitment is that Jacaranda FM will continue to provide market-leading content on all of its platforms. It will continue to entertain and inform and will be with you throughout this critical period. We are all going through what our listeners across South Africa and further afield are going through, and we understand the importance of having your finger constantly on the pulse, remaining calm and abiding by the rules. Therefore, we will ensure that we are available to assist and share experiences in a relevant, entertaining and informative manner.

Stay tuned to Jacaranda FM, listen via the Jacaranda FM app – available for IOS and Android, DStv Channel 158 or tune in via the website.
