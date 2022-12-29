Flight delays at OR Tambo resolved

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirms that there was a challenge with refuelling of aircrafts at OR Tambo International Airport (Ortia) on 28 December 2022. The technical issue was due to the main supply valve supplying fuel to the Aprons not opening thus causing rotational delays to domestic and international departures.

As a contingency, a tanker was used to re-fuel aircraft.

The Ortia Airport Management Centre immediately sent out communication to all affected airport stakeholders, airlines and passengers notifying them of the challenges.

Since the commencement of operations until 8.30am, when the problem was resolved, a total of 41 flights were impacted, 32 being domestic, eight international and one regional flight.

Additional staff members were deployed to assist passengers with queries. Terminal announcements on the Public Address (PA) system are continuing to reassure affected passengers.

Operations are back to normal except for knock-on effects of late departures this morning leading to delayed returned flights.