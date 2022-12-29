Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Aviation News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Flight delays at OR Tambo resolved

29 Dec 2022
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirms that there was a challenge with refuelling of aircrafts at OR Tambo International Airport (Ortia) on 28 December 2022. The technical issue was due to the main supply valve supplying fuel to the Aprons not opening thus causing rotational delays to domestic and international departures.
Source: ©StanisÅ?aw Tokarski via
Source: ©StanisÅ?aw Tokarski via 123RF

As a contingency, a tanker was used to re-fuel aircraft.

The Ortia Airport Management Centre immediately sent out communication to all affected airport stakeholders, airlines and passengers notifying them of the challenges.

Since the commencement of operations until 8.30am, when the problem was resolved, a total of 41 flights were impacted, 32 being domestic, eight international and one regional flight.

Additional staff members were deployed to assist passengers with queries. Terminal announcements on the Public Address (PA) system are continuing to reassure affected passengers.

Operations are back to normal except for knock-on effects of late departures this morning leading to delayed returned flights.

NextOptions
Read more: aviation, air travel, aviation industry, air transport, travel industry, logistics and transport

Related

Dubai influences, chefs to showcase dairy butter journey from farm to plate
Dubai influences, chefs to showcase dairy butter journey from farm to plate16 hours ago
Transnet posts profit in half year consolidated financial results
Transnet posts profit in half year consolidated financial results1 day ago
Port of Cape Town interim truck staging area to improve traffic flows
Port of Cape Town interim truck staging area to improve traffic flows23 Dec 2022
Newmark launches Letamo Lodge at Qwabi Private Game Reserve
Newmark launches Letamo Lodge at Qwabi Private Game Reserve22 Dec 2022
Transnet, Minerals Council enter new collaboration
Transnet, Minerals Council enter new collaboration21 Dec 2022
Africa's ports race is hyped as 'development' but also creates pathways for plunder
Africa's ports race is hyped as 'development' but also creates pathways for plunder20 Dec 2022
Radisson opens first Zambian resort
Radisson opens first Zambian resort20 Dec 2022
Ethiopian Airlines sees passenger rebound from Covid this year
Ethiopian Airlines sees passenger rebound from Covid this year19 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz