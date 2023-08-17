Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Domestic Flights South AfricaNew MediaCity Lodge HotelFalse Bay CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality Opinion South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Solving SA's hospitality skills shortage: Service is the key to resolution

17 Aug 2023
Guy StehlikBy: Guy Stehlik
The skills shortage in the global hospitality industry has been widely publicised during the past two years as the world - and the hospitality industry in particular - is getting 'back to normal'.
Source: ©Dmitry Kalinovsky via
Source: ©Dmitry Kalinovsky via 123RF

The majority of hospitality employees in Europe and the US lost their jobs during the pandemic, as most hotels and restaurants had no choice but to close their doors. During that time, many individuals took the time to study, learn new skills, and ended up switching industries to clerical jobs and other nine-to-five jobs. Now that our industry has reopened, the big challenge is to fill all the open positions with skilled hospitality staff.

Hospitality staff shortage: A global problem

My family and I witnessed these unbelievable shortages during our recent holiday in Greece, where even at top-notch hotels and restaurants, short staffing was the order of the day as many vacancies remain unfilled. The service levels were lower than we had ever experienced before, with untrained staff serving hospitality patrons. As a result, qualified staff were stretched beyond their limits, and this was clear for every tourist to see!

Data from the EU shows that over 1.2 million jobs in tourism remain unfilled, while reports from the AHLA state that 87% of hotels in the US reported staff shortages this year.

For the first time in decades, hotel groups are forced to look towards Africa and in certain cases, South Africa, to recruit valuable hospitality workers in Europe.

However, in South Africa, where there is no shortage of job seekers, the outlook is just as grim. Like in Europe, qualified South African hospitality workers who were retrenched during Covid quickly realised that they could find work in other sectors that were far less stressful and provided better working conditions.

Guy Stehlik, CEO, BON Hotels
Guy Stehlik, CEO, BON Hotels

For those who remained in hospitality, our industry faces a high turnover rate due to factors like long work hours, seasonal fluctuations, intense pressure, and low compensation. These factors collectively contribute to burnout among hospitality workers. It's not surprising that some staff members would leave their job for just a couple of hundred Rand more at their next hotel position. And can we really blame them?

For the past 25 years, the hospitality industry in South Africa has been and continues to attract the wrong people. We are attracting and selecting people merely looking for a job, a way to put food on the table. While this motivation is understandable with the current socio-economic circumstances, our industry is in desperate need of people who have a deep and fundamental desire to serve others. People who are willing to take a knock in salary to serve in an industry, not work in an industry.

Unlocking the potential: Future fit skills for graduates in South Africa
Unlocking the potential: Future fit skills for graduates in South Africa

By 7 Jul 2023

As an industry, we don’t screen. We take it at face value that an applicant has a fundamental desire to serve. And then, we wonder when they leave and contribute to high staff turnover percentages, why they don’t complete inhouse training courses or orientation programmes. We need a shake-up in the recruitment process of the hospitality industry, instead of going on meaningless hiring sprees to attract as many people as possible.

To find the right people, we need to have a thorough pre-employment screening process, incorporating personality tests, character assessments and other psychometric evaluations. Such measures will quickly determine an individual’s propensity to want to be of service to others and thus be a potential fit for our industry.

The hospitality industry needs a PR makeover

What’s even more concerning to me is that the current hospitality training modules rolled out by government in South Africa are failing. Despite numerous learning and apprenticeship programmes offered through initiatives like the National Skills Development Programme, CATHSETA, and various public-private partnerships, many are underperforming, with some even being dubbed ‘dysfunctional’. These programmes once again are targeting individuals who are primarily motivated by a paycheck, showing very little interest in the industry at large.

The onus is now on the hospitality industry to get qualified recruits excited about the industry. We need to better communicate the incredible growth possibilities within the sector in South Africa. With the right attitude, the right passion and the right skillset, the growth opportunities in the hospitality sector are phenomenal and skilled candidates can make it from receptionist to general manager in 10 to 15 years in many cases.

A source of inspiration is the restaurant industry, which has been particularly successful in minting remarkable chefs. The country's culinary institutions are flourishing, painting the industry as glamorous and enviable.

There are thousands of South Africans who have got a natural propensity for service and wanting to make a difference. It is high time the hospitality industry addresses its fundamental PR crisis and gets the right talent interested and excited about joining us.

NextOptions
Guy Stehlik
Guy Stehlik's articles

About Guy Stehlik

Guy Stehlik is the CEO and founder of BON Hotels and Director of BON Hotels International West Africa. Having vast experience in all aspects of Hotel Management as well as having owned his own hotels, Guy created BON Hotels as an "owner-staff-community-guest" centric company to herald in and define an exciting new era in hotel management.
Read more: hospitality industry, tourism industry, Guy Stehlik, tourism and travel, South Africa hospitality

Related

AI in hospitality: How technology will transform the industry for the better
AI in hospitality: How technology will transform the industry for the better2 days ago
Image source:
African open skies: How SA's aviation market could help boost intra-continental travel3 days ago
Source: freestock.ca via - Kruger National Park, South Africa, along the Sabie River.
SA National Parks Week 2023 dates announced3 days ago
African air passenger traffic rises by 34.7% in June
African air passenger traffic rises by 34.7% in June10 Aug 2023
FlySafair expands regional reach with four new routes
FlySafair expands regional reach with four new routes4 Aug 2023
Meetings Africa 2024 registrations now open
Meetings Africa 2024 registrations now open3 Aug 2023
Radisson introduces 8th hotel in Morocco
Radisson introduces 8th hotel in Morocco3 Aug 2023
Navigating the financial impact of load shedding on South African hotels
Navigating the financial impact of load shedding on South African hotels28 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz