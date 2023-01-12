Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Criminal Law News South Africa

Legal trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Team established to investigate Fort Hare murders

12 Jan 2023
Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured the management of Fort Hare University that police are intensifying their response to the recent violent and fatal attacks at the institution.
Image source: John Roman –
Image source: John Roman – 123RF.com

Cele on Wednesday welcomed the heightened policing interventions by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to find those responsible for a series of attacks on university staff, which have claimed two lives.

The latest was the murder of Fort Hare University (FHU) Vice Chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu’s protector Mboneni Vesele, who was shot and killed over the weekend.

The ministerial visit comprised Cele, Higher Education and Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele as well as State Security Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has established a multi-disciplinary team to investigate the pattern of threats on the lives of the staff members of the institution.

Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said the team, which will report directly to the office of the National Commissioner, was expected to commence its investigations into the murder of Vesele.

“Mr Vesele was a close protector and driver of Fort Hare University Vice Chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, he was killed while inside the Professor’s vehicle. The scope of the investigative team will also include other alleged attempted hits on university staff, including the murder of Fort Hare University fleet manager, Petrus Roets, who was fatally shot last year [in] March,” said Themba.

Minister Cele says the high-level intervention was necessary and “must produce results”.

“It is quite clear that the local police are just not working fast enough in making arrests and this newly established National Team through its work, must send a strong message to criminals that this government will not be threatened or shaken and will certainly not back down or co-govern with criminals,” said Cele.

The multi-disciplinary team will include detectives, forensic analysts, crime intelligence, members of organised crime and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

“As we start the academic year, we can’t afford to have anyone, be it a student, a lecturer and even a groundsman or cleaner of this institution feel uneasy about their safety. This is why the team must work closely with university staff and the intelligence community to crack the cases that will see the culprits go to jail.

“This, I am sure will guarantee that this respected institution is not turned into a killing field,” said the Minister.

The high-level team of Security Cluster ministers and the SAPS management on Wednesday paid a visit to Vesele’s family.

“The delegation also met with the Vice Chancellor of Fort Hare University, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, who expressed his appreciation for ramped up police response from the National office, to prevent combat and investigate crime within the institution,” said the Police Ministry.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Fort Hare University, murder, murder investigation

Related

Source:
Philippines prison chief arrested for murder of radio journalist8 Nov 2022
Source:
Seven arrested in Gauteng Health official murder27 Aug 2021
Medical practice: The minefield of saving lives
Medical practice: The minefield of saving lives5 Feb 2021
Three life sentences for Uyinene's killer
Three life sentences for Uyinene's killer18 Nov 2019
Baby Daniel's stepfather found guilty of murder
Baby Daniel's stepfather found guilty of murder21 Dec 2018
Rohde found guilty of wife's murder
Rohde found guilty of wife's murder8 Nov 2018
Fort Hare overpays R63m for work done on residences
Fort Hare overpays R63m for work done on residences6 Oct 2016
Zuma calls for calm, end to violence
Zuma calls for calm, end to violence17 Apr 2015

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz