Several Mpumalanga farm owners issued with contravention and prohibition notices for violating laws

The exploitation and ill treatment of workers, as well as disregard of South Africa’s labour laws, continues unabated in some of the agricultural sectors in Mpumalanga.

Image source: Henlynn from Pexels

This is according to the Department of Employment and Labour Chief Inspector Milly Ruiters who led a weeklong inspection at the Ehlanzeni District.

The department said it found many employers in the agricultural sector wanting when it comes to compliance with the suite of labour legislation administered by the department.

The inspections were part of an ongoing initiative to ensure compliance with labour legislation and focused on inspections and conducting advocacy.

The inspections zoomed into the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), the National Minimum Wage Act, the Unemployment Insurance Act, the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, and the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

“The department issued a number of contravention and prohibition notices and plans to conduct follow-up inspections.”

Inspectors found several non-compliance in areas such as electrical faults, a lack of assessments, no record keeping, non-registration of workers with the unemployment insurance fund and compensation for occupational injuries and diseases acts.

The other transgressions include paying below the national minimum wage rates, non-provision of personal protective equipment, not informing workers about their rights and lack of compliance with health and safety.

According to the department, several farms were subjected to inspections and continue to fail the tests in compliance with various labour laws.

“The department’s inspections will continue until Friday and will also focus on the wholesale and retail sectors. The inspections form part of build-up activities including taking services to the people in the province.”

Meanwhile, the department will host a Jobs Fair at Thulamahashe Local Stadium in Bushbuckridge on Thursday to interact with work seekers and a Ministerial session with employers on 12 January at Southern Sun Emnotweni Hotel in Mbombela.