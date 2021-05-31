Hospitality Company news South Africa

Forever Resorts South Africa welcomes Eugene van Jaarsveldt as managing director

31 May 2021
Issued by: Forever Resorts South Africa
Forever Resorts South Africa is delighted to announce the appointment of Eugene van Jaarsveldt succeeding Kobus Tait, who is retiring from his position as the company's managing director. Van Jaarsveldt will assume the position on Tuesday, 1 June 2021 and will be based at the company's head office in Gauteng.
Eugene van Jaarsveldt
Van Jaarsveldt brings over two decades of experience in the hospitality and tourism sector to the position with a deep understanding of the industry, business skills and an innovative mindset. He aims to maintain a strong strategic direction, grow and develop the company, strengthen various partnerships and build onto the success of the group. Van Jaarsveldt's journey with Forever Resorts started in 1999 where he joined the team at Warmbaths, A Forever Resort. Since then he has worked at various Forever properties including Forever Blyde Canyon and Forever Badplaas, where he held the position of general manager for several years. More recently, he held the position of group business development and marketing executive.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly presented challenging times for us as an industry over the last 14 months, and navigating the market dynamics towards our full recovery is the current priority. The Forever Resorts Group will continue to deliver safe and innovative experiences combined with exceptional hospitality to guests visiting our properties across South Africa. I am excited about the future, and look forward to enjoying this new chapter in our company’s history with our passionate team, our loyal guests and our valued partners,” Van Jaarsveldt said.

Kobus Tait
"For the past 43 years, Kobus has been an integral part of our Forever family and has shaped the organisation during its various transitions. His passion for the tourism industry and vibrant approach to business will be missed. We would like to thank Kobus for his invaluable contribution and leadership he provided during his time with the group, and wish him a retirement filled with many more adventures," Van Jaarsveldt concluded.

Tait's journey with Forever Resorts started in February 1978 where he was a senior financial clerk at Forever Blyde Canyon, Mpumalanga. Since then, Tait held multiple positions within the group across South Africa before taking up various managerial roles and ultimately the role of managing director in 2003. Tait will be joining his wife in retirement and will be taking up his role as a full-time grandfather to his two beautiful grandchildren.

More about Forever Resorts South Africa

Forever Resorts offers the discerning traveller a superb variety of three-, four- and five-star accommodation options strategically situated in key areas throughout South Africa, namely Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State and the Western Cape. The group offers something for every traveller – luxury Lodges, adventure holidays, self-catering holidays, caravanning and camping, conferences, weddings, functions, hydros, beauty spas, hiking trails, boating, fishing, eco-adventures, waterparks and so much more! Visit www.foreversa.co.za for more information about the group and their offerings.

