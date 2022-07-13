Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

CIMAShapiro Shaik Defries and AssociatesGreenCapeSAICABizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Financial Services News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Finance jobs

  • Senior Analyst - Collections Lifecycle Insights/Modelling Cape Town
  • Project Manager - Call Centre Cape Town
  • Business Manager - Sales/Distribution Cape Town
  • Finance Administrator - 5 years Fixed Term Tshwane
  • Credit Risk Analyst Cape Town
  • Junior Costing Clerk Shelley Beach
  • Reconditioning Clerk Shelley Beach
  • Quantitative Business Analyst Sandton
  • Funding Desk Analyst Johannesburg
  • Junior Costing Clerk Shelley Beach
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Paragon Lending Solutions adds to its team

    13 Jul 2022
    Paragon Lending Solutions is pleased to welcome Daniel Fig to the team.
    Source: Daniel Fig, the new internal finance consultant at Paragon Lending Solutions.
    Source: Daniel Fig, the new internal finance consultant at Paragon Lending Solutions.

    Fig is a qualified financial accountant with more than a decade of experience in the field.

    After graduating from the University of Cape Town, he started his career as a private client wealth management consultant for the South African arm of Bank Insinger de Beaufort N.V.

    He subsequently was chief financial officer of leading home and building automation company, Simpletech for the last six years, before joining Paragon.

    His appointment is effective immediately and he joins as internal finance consultant.

    “Lending is an exciting career change for me, and I look forward to this next professional chapter,” Fig says.

    “Daniel’s experience, having worked closely with high-net worth Individuals means he is accustomed to their requirements and will be a great addition to the Paragon team,” says Gary Palmer, chief executive officer of Paragon Lending Solutions.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Paragon Lending Solutions, wealth management



    Related

    Source:
    Prudential Financial and LeapFrog Investments make surprise announcement18 Mar 2022
    Prepare for further interest rate increases
    Prepare for further interest rate increases24 Nov 2021
    4 ways to sweeten a commercial property deal
    4 ways to sweeten a commercial property deal22 Sep 2021
    Unrest, uncertainty spills over to property valuations
    Unrest, uncertainty spills over to property valuations12 Aug 2021
    Property winners and losers may shift in second half of the year
    Property winners and losers may shift in second half of the year15 Jul 2021
    A rigid approach could be a death knell in the current property market
    A rigid approach could be a death knell in the current property market17 May 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz