Paragon Lending Solutions adds to its team

Paragon Lending Solutions is pleased to welcome Daniel Fig to the team.

Fig is a qualified financial accountant with more than a decade of experience in the field.

After graduating from the University of Cape Town, he started his career as a private client wealth management consultant for the South African arm of Bank Insinger de Beaufort N.V.

He subsequently was chief financial officer of leading home and building automation company, Simpletech for the last six years, before joining Paragon.

His appointment is effective immediately and he joins as internal finance consultant.

“Lending is an exciting career change for me, and I look forward to this next professional chapter,” Fig says.

“Daniel’s experience, having worked closely with high-net worth Individuals means he is accustomed to their requirements and will be a great addition to the Paragon team,” says Gary Palmer, chief executive officer of Paragon Lending Solutions.