Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMABinanceDentsuBrave GroupSAICAAsk AfrikaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Finance jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Standard Bank sees high bad loans in second half

18 Aug 2023
Africa's biggest lender by assets Standard Bank said on Thursday, 17 August its bad loans would stay elevated in the second half of the year but within its preferred range, as high borrowing costs pressure debt repayments.
Source: Standard Bank Group.
Source: Standard Bank Group.

Its loan losses for the first half ended 30 June jumped by more than 40%.

South African banks are among the largest on the continent and are known for their well-capitalised balance sheets and conservative lending practices.

But local daily power blackouts and a rapid rise in interest rates - by 350 basis points in the last 12 months - have put retail and small business customers of banks under extreme stress, leading to a rise in bad loans.

Standard Bank's credit loss ratio, a measure of bad loans as a percentage of total loans, stood at 97 basis points (bps), close to the upper end of its target range of 100 bps or 1.0%.

Chief executive officer Sim Tshabalala said the lender would be able to keep the credit lending ration (CLR) for the rest of the year within the target range, though it would be close to the upper end.

The second half will see cooling inflation, interest rates at current levels and electricity woes easing in South Africa, Tshabalala said. However, tough market conditions will persist, making the bank's 2025 financial goals difficult but achievable, he added.

"The path to 2025 will be more winding and bumpier than in a perfect world," the chief executive officer said during an investors' conference.

It has a return on equity (RoE) target of 17% to 20% for 2025 and reported 18.9% for the first half. The metric measures how much profit a firm generates for each rand of shareholder investment.

Standard Bank posted headline earnings per share - a profit measure - of R12.8 ($0.67) for the six months, up 34% from R9.55 a year earlier.

NextOptions
Read more: Standard Bank, loans, Sim Tshabalala

Related

Source: Reuters.
Standard Bank posts 34% jump in interim profit1 day ago
Banks bounce back as First National Bank takes top spot as South Africa's Most Valuable Brand
KantarBanks bounce back as First National Bank takes top spot as South Africa's Most Valuable Brand2 days ago
Source: Reuters.
'Brics bank' issues first South African rand bonds2 days ago
Winners of Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Durban announced
Topco MediaWinners of Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Durban announced8 Aug 2023
Winners of Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Cape Town announced
Topco MediaWinners of Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Cape Town announced7 Aug 2023
Source: Standard Bank Group.
Standard Bank latest to shut the door on Sekunjalo-related accounts4 Aug 2023
Image source: kritchanut –
Standard Bank to acquire remainder of Liberty Two Degrees28 Jul 2023
Source: 123RF
Connecting the dots to deliver sustainable healthcare27 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz