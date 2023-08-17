Standard Bank posts 34% jump in interim profit

The lender posted a headline earnings per share of R12.8 for the six months ended 30 June, up from R9.55 a year earlier.
South African banks are among the largest on the continent and are known for their well-capitalised balance sheets, conservative lending practices and strong retail customer base.
But local daily power blackouts and a rapid rise in interest rates - by 350 basis points in the last 12 months - have put retail and small business customers of banks under extreme pressure, leading to a spike in bad loans.
Standard Bank said its credit loss ratio, a measure of bad loans as a percentage of total loans, stood at 97 basis points (bps), close to the upper range of its target of 100 bps or 1.0%.
The lender said it would hover at this level for the rest of the year.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/