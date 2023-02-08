Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaThe Publicity WorkshopSAICABizcommunity.comMiWayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


5 global investment banks amass $27bn in fees across 2022

8 Feb 2023
According to data acquired by Finbold on 7 February, the top five leading investment banks globally amassed $27.51bn in fees across 2022. The fees emanated from products such as mergers and acquisitions, loans, bonds, and equity.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

American banking giant JP Morgan topped the list with $6.92bn. A significant share of JP Morgan's fees came from M&A activity accounting for 37%, followed by loans at 31%, while bonds represented 22% of the fees. Equity accounted for 10% of the bank's fees in 2022.

Goldman Sachs ranked second in fees at $6.5bn. Bank of America Securities emerged third at $5.52bn, while Morgan Stanley ranked fourth after collecting $4.61bn in fees. Citi was fifth at $3.96bn.

Notably, all the top five banks ranked by fees emanated from the United States, with United Kingdom's Barclays ranking sixth at $2.83 bn. Other banks accounting for significant fees include Credit Suisse ($2.23bn), Wells Fargo ($2.03 bn), CITIC ($1.9bn), and RBC Capital Markets ($1.73bn).

Drivers behind significant fees

The research highlighted some of the underlying factors behind global investment banks' varied and significant fees. According to the research report: "Despite the highlighted banks having varied fees, they have built a strong reputation and recognition as experts in the industry.

"As a result, they can charge premium fees for their services. The significant fees generated have emerged in an environment of high volatility and the disruptive increase in interest rates.

"At the same time, the banks' expenses have likely surged with the soaring inflation, slowdown in deal-making, geopolitical tensions, and possible job cuts."

Moving into 2023, the banks will be monitoring the economic outlook with a focus on factors such as inflation and geopolitical tensions worldwide.

NextOptions
Read more: banking fees, JP Morgan

Related

Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko from
Role of earned wage access in talent retention strategies - JP Morgan report9 Nov 2022
Source: Supplied.
Nedbank takes on the metaverse20 Sep 2022
JP Morgan wins $1.7bn Nigeria oil trial in Britain
JP Morgan wins $1.7bn Nigeria oil trial in Britain14 Jun 2022
Fetola launches sustainable business accelerator
Fetola launches sustainable business accelerator26 Nov 2021
Accounting graduate programme fuels South Africa's entrepreneurial ecosystem and empowers young graduate accountants
SAICAAccounting graduate programme fuels South Africa's entrepreneurial ecosystem and empowers young graduate accountants20 Apr 2021
Jason Liddle, head of institutional, Sanlam Investments
Investors, mistakes and Deep Blue thinking in 202014 Jan 2020
Growthpoint issues inaugural $425m Eurobond
Growthpoint issues inaugural $425m Eurobond3 May 2018
New incubation programme to help Africa's digital startups rise
New incubation programme to help Africa's digital startups rise10 Apr 2018

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz