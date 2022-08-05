More than 24 hours later, Capitec bankers still offline

Capitec clients are still in the dark regarding when they'll be able to use the bank's mobile and online platforms.

Source: Supplied.

Captec's digital banking services have been offline since yesterday with no explanation from the bank as to what is causing the problem.

Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards at ATMS for transactions. All their banking channels have been completely down; this includes the app and online and cellphone banking platforms.

Some Capitec bankers took to social media to complain. Others said they had been unofficially told the system may be back up at 4pm on Friday.

Capitec has a team of technology experts looking into the problem.

"We are absolutely committed to resolving this as soon as possible," the bank said on its Twitter platform.

Capitec has apologised for the inconvenience,