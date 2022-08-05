Industries

    More than 24 hours later, Capitec bankers still offline

    5 Aug 2022
    Katja HamiltonBy: Katja Hamilton
    Capitec clients are still in the dark regarding when they'll be able to use the bank's mobile and online platforms.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Captec's digital banking services have been offline since yesterday with no explanation from the bank as to what is causing the problem.

    Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards at ATMS for transactions. All their banking channels have been completely down; this includes the app and online and cellphone banking platforms.

    Some Capitec bankers took to social media to complain. Others said they had been unofficially told the system may be back up at 4pm on Friday.

    Capitec has a team of technology experts looking into the problem.

    "We are absolutely committed to resolving this as soon as possible," the bank said on its Twitter platform.

    Capitec has apologised for the inconvenience,

    Katja Hamilton
    Katja Hamilton's articles

    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance and Health Editor at Bizcommunity.
