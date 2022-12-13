Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Vaal University of TechnologySACAPEduvosUCT Graduate School of BusinessAFDABizcommunity.comSigma ConnectedUniversity of PretoriaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Skills Training News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


6 skills in high demand for 2023

13 Dec 2022
What skills do your employees really need to thrive in 2023? What skills do you need to provide your employees to ensure your business thrives in 2023? These are the top skills that every training platform should offer, or plan to offer, in the year ahead as evidenced by research, trends and analyses.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

1. Green skills: The Green Skills Report 2022 found that skills that ‘enable the environmental sustainability of economic activities’ are urgently needed for the future.

2. Leadership skills: As Gartner points out, HR leaders are focusing on leadership development because their existing approaches aren’t working when it comes to the future of work.

3. Change management: Gartner also found that employees are tired – tired of change, tired of uncertainty and fatigued in general. They need skills that support them as they navigate the new world of work.

Jaen Beelders, Director and Head of Analytics Business Stream at 21st Century
7 skills every HR professional needs to succeed in the world of work - Part 1

By 29 Sep 2022

4. Problem-solving and self-management: The World Economic Forum (WEF) Future of Jobs report underscored the importance of self-management and problem-solving skills in the new workplace. The WEF believes that these are core skills that will support employees across multiple fronts including further self-development through training, resilience, and stress tolerance.

5. Data analysis, computer science and digital skillsets: The same report found that digital skills remain in high demand. “Providing people with training in these areas can only benefit the business in the long term and it will give employees a significant boost when it comes to career growth and opportunities,” says Michael Hanly, MD of New Leaf Technologies.

6. Cybersecurity: Now this is a skillset that’s in extremely high demand. The gaps in cybersecurity are huge, globally, and companies are desperate for talent to fill the holes. Training up people in security will put the business on very strong foundations for the future.

NextOptions
Read more: skills development, in-demand skills, Michael Hanly, New Leaf Technologies

Related

Supplied image from Shulka Karshan-Hudson's presentation
Storyboards' starring role in e-learning program development30 Nov 2022
Paul Hanly, founder of New Leaf Technologies, hosts of the eLearning Indaba
Turning over a new leaf with eLearning Indaba28 Nov 2022
Image source: Karolina Grabowska from
Choose to future-proof yourself this Black Friday21 Nov 2022
Image source: lightwise –
6 steps to bridging the gap in your skills development plan10 Nov 2022
Jaén Beelders, Executive Director and Head of 21st Century Analytics
7 skills every HR professional needs to succeed in the world of work - Part 27 Nov 2022
CEO of CHIETA Yershen Pillay, Chairperson of MICT SETA Simphiwe Thobela, Minister of Higher Education Dr Blade Nzimande, CHIETA Chairperson Wezi Khoza and Executive Mayor of Saldhana Bay, Andre Truter, as well as Industrial Development Zone Kaashifah Beukes
Smart Skills Centre opens in Saldanha Bay27 Oct 2022
Image: Supplied
How to stop your employee pool from stagnating25 Oct 2022
Rebecca Pretorius, country manager at Crimson Education
Global student competitions to boost young minds, skills development18 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz