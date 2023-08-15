Nominations galore for Afda staff, students and alumni at Saftas 2023

The 17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards nominees have been announced.
Afda is proud to announce that Afda students, staff and alumni have received over 50 nominations in the various categories.
The Afda Johannesburg 2022 honours graduation film Shumba, directed by Nigel Wurayayi, was nominated in the Best Student Film category making it 17 years in a row for Afda student films.
In the Feature Film category, the film Wild is the Wind, written and directed by Afda alumnus Fabian Medea picked up four nominations, including Best Achievement in Directing, Best Achievement in Scriptwriting and the big one, Best Feature Film. Afda alumna Marne van der Burgh received the Best Achievement in Costume Design nomination for her work on the film Stiekyt, directed by fellow alumnus Etienne Fourie. Afda alumni editors were a cut above the rest picking up three nominations in the Best Achievement in Editing a Feature Film category: Simon Beesley for Indemnity, Richard Starkey for Silverton Siege and Alastair Orr for Wild is the Wind. Best Achievement in Cinematography went to Justus De Jager for Amandla and Zenn van Zyl for Indemnity and to round up, Afda Cape Town Live Performance lecturer Abduragmaan Adams received the nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Film for his role in Indemnity.
Afda alumnus Richard Gregory was nominated in the documentary category for Best Achievement in Directing and Best Documentary for the doccie Steinheist.
Afda alumni cinematographers made a clean sweep in the Telenovela category taking four nominations; Darren Dressels for Diepe Waters, Lekau Mamabolo for House of Zwide, Lavhelani Mudau for The Blackdoor, and Ntobeko Dlamini for The River.
Afda alumni and staff telenovela scriptwriters are also in on the act clearing the room with six nominations in the Telenovela category. Phathutshedzo Makwarela picked up three of these for Giani - Land of Blood, Legacy and The River, Mandla Ngcongwane got one for Diep City and Tristram Atkins and Afda lecturer Margaret Goldsmid were nominated for Diepe Waters.
After winning a Safta for Best Documentary Film last year, Afda alumnus Jordy Sank is also in the running, this time for his award winning short film Leemtes en Leegheid in the Best Short Film category.
The Craft and Main awards ceremonies are happening in Joziburg on 29 and 30 September, and will air live on YouTube and TV.
The Craft awards will stream on YouTube on Friday 29 September, with a rebroadcast on one of the SABC channels at an unconfirmed date. You know the SABC mos.
The Main awards will air live on S3 and Mzansi Magic at 7pm on Saturday 30 September, and both ceremonies will be themed round the tagline: Our stories flow together.
Congratulations to all the Afda students, staff and alumni on their nominations. Here is the full list:
Best Achievement in Directing – DocumentarySteinheist Practitioner: Richard Finn Gregory
Best Made for TV DocumentarySteinheist Production House: Idea Candy
Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV comedyHow to Ruin Christmas Season 3 Practitioners: Martha Sibanyoni
Best Achievement in Editing – TV comedyHow to Ruin Christmas Season 3 Practitioners: Melanie Golden
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV comedyHow to Ruin Christmas Season 3 Practitioners: Rethabile Ramaphakela, Lwazi Mvusi, Thuso Sibisi
Tali's Joburg Diary Practitioners: Gilli Apter
Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV comedyHotel Season 5 Practitioner: Dino Benedetti
Karavaan Practitioner: Sunel Haasbroek
Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV dramaBlood and Water Season 3 Practitioner: Christian Joubert
Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV dramaBlood Psalms Practitioner: Willem Nel
Justice Served Season 1 Practitioners: Trevor Fraser Calverley
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV dramaEntangled Season 1 Practitioner: Rethabile Ramaphakela
Best Achievement in Editing – TV soap/telenovelaDiepe Waters Practitioner: Marthinus van Rhyn
Redemption Practitioner: Tongai Furusa
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – telenovelaThe Blackdoor Season 1 Practitioner: Mandla Ngcongwane
Best Achievement in Cinematography – telenovelaDiepe Waters Practitioner: Darren Dressels
House of Zwide Practitioners: Lekau Mamabolo
The Blackdoor Season 1 Practitioner: Lavhelani Mudau
The River Practitioner: Ntobeko Dlamini
Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV soap/telenovelaLegacy Practitioner: Amanda Scholtz
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – telenovelaDiepCity Season 2 Practitioner: Mandla Ngcongwane
Diepe Waters Practitioner: Tristram Atkins, Margaret Goldsmid
Giyani - Land of Blood Practitioners: Phathutshedzo Makwarela
Legacy Practitioner: Phathutshedzo Makwarela
The River Practitioner: Phathutshedzo Makwarela
Best Achievement in Directing – telenovelaArendsvlei Practitioner: Darryl Fuchs
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV soapSCANDAL! Practitioner, Themba Mahlangu
Best Achievement in Costume Design – feature filmStiekyt Practitioners: Marne van der burgh
Best Achievement in Editing – feature filmIndemnity Practitioners: Simon Beesley
Silverton Siege Practitioners: Richard Starkey
Wild is the Wind Practitioners: Alastair Orr
Best Achievement in Cinematography – feature filmAmandla Practitioners: Justus De Jager
Indemnity Practitioners: Zenn van Zyl
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – feature filmWild is the Wind Practitioners: Fabian Medea
Best Student FilmShumba Production House: AFDA
Best TV ComedyHow to Ruin Christmas Season 3 Production House: Burnt Onion Productions
Best Short FilmLeemtes en Leegheid Production House: Idea Candy
Best Supporting Actor in a Feature FilmAbduragmaan Adams - Indemnity
Best Achievement in Directing – feature filmWild is the Wind Practitioner: Fabian Medea
Best Feature FilmWild is the Wind