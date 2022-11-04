Industries

    How cloud computing is helping digitise commercial construction

    4 Nov 2022
    Recognised as the best way to facilitate digital transformation, there has been a significant increase in investment in cloud computing within the commercial construction sector, according to Morag Evans, CEO of Databuild.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    While this sector has been known for being a slow adopter of digital infrastructure, the situation is changing – mainly because of cloud computing, says Evans.

    “We have taken note of statements made in the media. For example, as published across various media platforms, RIB CCS vice president Peter Damhuis has reiterated the importance of cloud in directing these industries towards digitalisation,” said Evans.

    Damhuis is quoted as saying: “Before cloud computing was widely adopted by the industry, people on site would require an IT infrastructure, printers and, in some instances, a dedicated server room to facilitate the exchange of data between teams.”

    Cloud computing offers access to tools that will help operators and industries track and manage deliverables.

    How using renewable energy can help clean up the construction industry
    How using renewable energy can help clean up the construction industry

    7 Sep 2022

    Data-derived insights a game-changer

    “Construction and allied industries are deadline-driven and project-intensive in nature. Data is essential and the ability to derive insight from the information is a game-changer,” added Evans.

    “Clearly, with cloud and virtualised data management, construction businesses are able to monitor progress in realtime and adapt project plans, resource management and other key factors.”

    Cloud continues to have a profound impact on many industries. It is gaining popularity because of the need to control infrastructure operation costs and critical responsibilities linked to infrastructure management.

    Cloud computing and cloud service adoption continues to escalate as decision-makers look to big data analytics, intelligent systems and automation to bolster operations.

    Efficient, cost-effective project management

    “In construction and allied industries, intelligent systems means an instant end-to-end or panoramic view of the entire project… any delays means immediate fines or financial penalties. So it is not difficult to understand why cloud or virtually-managed systems are gaining popularity.

    "They offer flexibility, more efficient management, more cost-effective control and interlinked, streamlined networks to be able to address every facet of project management – from initial discussion and engagement to identification of deliverables and strategy,” says Evans.

