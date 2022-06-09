Preparatory work underway for implosion of silos at Kusasalethu Mine

With numerous mines in South Africa either reaching the end of their productive lifespans or have redundant infrastructure on-site they either need to be refurbished or demolished. A recent high-profile project for the mining industry is the planned demolition of two silos at the Kusasalethu Mine owned by Harmony Gold Mining on the West Wits Line near Carletonville in Gauteng.

Protecting surrounding structures

“Our scope of work is quite broad, ranging from the demolition of some hostels to other ancillary works within the mine’s area,” explains Phoenecian contracts manager Sne’ Khanyile.The main part of the contract though is the demolition of the two silo structures for which preparatory work is currently underway.“Remedial or rehabilitation work in the mining industry presents a major opportunity for Phoenecian,” comments Khanyile. Mine sites must be brought back to the condition of grazing land which involves soil testing and removing any concrete foundations, sometimes up to a depth of 1.5m.Phoenecian demolition expert Richard Kelly explains that the challenge associated with any demolition work is to protect surrounding structures from damage. “It is especially important when it comes to mine infrastructure like silos and headgear.”Phoenecian has deployed a cherry picker to clear a safe working zone around the two silos. This will be followed by drilling blastholes for the explosives and their charging.