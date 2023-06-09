Industries

UFS Modular Lecture Building receives SAIA National Merit Award

9 Jun 2023
The University of the Free State's (UFS) Modular Lecture Building on its Bloemfontein Campus recently received a National Merit Award from the South African Institute of Architects (SAIA). The multi-functional building was designed by Roodt Architects in partnership with GXY Architects.
UFS Modular Lecture Building. Source: Provided
UFS Modular Lecture Building. Source: Provided

The adjudication panel received a total of 42 architectural projects from around the country, including infrastructure developments in the public and private sector.

In their citation, the adjudicators noted that the Modular Lecture Building sets a benchmark for rational planning and technical efficiency and helps complete the campus urban framework through its placing and material choices.

UFS Modular Lecture Building. Source: Provided
UFS Modular Lecture Building. Source: Provided

Nico Janse van Rensburg, senior director at UFS University Estates, said the recognition is a testament to the UFS’s aspirations to renew, rejuvenate, regenerate, and revisit facilities and infrastructure.

“This award proves that excellence can be achieved with a reasonable set budget,” Janse van Rensburg said. “Energy efficiency and green building principles can be achieved by careful planning and teamwork.”

Take a tour of the new Modular Lecturing Space and Assessment Centre Building here.

Let's do Biz