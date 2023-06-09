UFS Modular Lecture Building receives SAIA National Merit Award

The adjudication panel received a total of 42 architectural projects from around the country, including infrastructure developments in the public and private sector.
In their citation, the adjudicators noted that the Modular Lecture Building sets a benchmark for rational planning and technical efficiency and helps complete the campus urban framework through its placing and material choices.
Nico Janse van Rensburg, senior director at UFS University Estates, said the recognition is a testament to the UFS’s aspirations to renew, rejuvenate, regenerate, and revisit facilities and infrastructure.
“This award proves that excellence can be achieved with a reasonable set budget,” Janse van Rensburg said. “Energy efficiency and green building principles can be achieved by careful planning and teamwork.”
