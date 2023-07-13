Dunlop Tyres back at 2023 Festival of Motoring

This sixth edition of the event will bring together car enthusiasts, automotive manufacturers and the general public in a three-day motor extravaganza showcasing supercars, electric vehicles, street cars, and high-performance rides. More than 28,000 visitors are expected to enjoy the on- and off-track activities from Friday to Sunday.

Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA), manufacturer of the Dunlop brand, said: “The Festival of Motoring is always a fantastic experiential platform to connect with our customers and give them the true Dunlop experience. We’re excited to participate again this year and are looking forward to satisfying attendees’ automotive passion over this adrenaline-fueled fun weekend by showcasing the very best that we have to offer.”

Those eager to attend the event can keep an eye on Dunlop Tyres SA’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram, where tickets for the Festival of Motoring will be up for grabs in the lead-up to the event.

Motorsport and motorcycle action

With Dunlop’s rich global history in motorsport, the brand has been the tyre of choice for a number of major motorsport events, giving racing drivers the ultimate in peace of mind, quality, safety and performance. Expect to see plenty of performance vehicles shod with Dunlop tyres at the Festival of Motoring.

The brand will have a full array of its tyres on display, including passenger, SUV and 4x4, light truck, and motorcycle tyres. Dunlop is renowned for premium ranges such as Dunlop Grandtrek – a comprehensive selection of SUV and 4x4 tyres for both on-an-off road terrain – as well as the Dunlop SP SPORT MAXX range of Ultra-High Performance tyres, which offers the perfect replacement tyre for most modern high-performance sports cars, coupés, sedans, SUVs and crossovers.

Leading car manufacturers will showcase their vehicles across multiple tracks, including the main circuit, the self-handling track, and the challenging 4x4 course, giving festival goers a chance to go on an adrenaline pumping track drive with professional driving instructors around the Kyalami race track.

Get to know Dunlop Tyres

At the Dunlop interactive hospitality stand, attendees can explore the brand’s impressive product range and win exciting giveaways.

Customers will get the chance to ask about Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance, available exclusively from Dunlop branded retail outlets including Dunlop Zone, Dunlop Express, Dunlop Commercial and Dunlop Container stores in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland. This innovative tyre insurance is available at no extra cost and covers all Dunlop tyres damaged beyond repair within the first year of purchase, when the policy is activated at a Dunlop branded store.

Tickets

Get your Festival of Motoring 2023 tickets today and be a part of the largest industry-supported auto show in Africa.

Visit www.howler.co.za to purchase your ticket. General access tickets cost R265 per adult and R70 for children between 4 and 12 years old. Children 0-3 attend for free.



