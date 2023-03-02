2023 Formula 1 season begins with testing

The 2023 Formula 1 season has begun with testing taking place in Bahrain. Testing is shorter than last year, with each team only getting three days. While we are all waiting to see who tops the times during 2023 Formula 1 testing, it's important to understand that testing isn't just about going fast.

Most teams have developed complex testing plans to help them understand their new cars and various setup options. This is valuable information needed to guide development and prepare the car for different racetracks throughout the year. However, it’s a good starting point for teams to see how they stack up against the competition. Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...