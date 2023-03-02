Industries

2023 Formula 1 season begins with testing

2 Mar 2023
The 2023 Formula 1 season has begun with testing taking place in Bahrain. Testing is shorter than last year, with each team only getting three days. While we are all waiting to see who tops the times during 2023 Formula 1 testing, it's important to understand that testing isn't just about going fast.
2023 Formula 1 season begins with testing

Most teams have developed complex testing plans to help them understand their new cars and various setup options. This is valuable information needed to guide development and prepare the car for different racetracks throughout the year. However, it’s a good starting point for teams to see how they stack up against the competition.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

SOURCE

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
