AutoTrader announces significant enterprise development programme during SA Auto Week

AutoTrader, AnswerTheCall and naamsa at SA Auto Week

According to AutoTrader’s CEO George Mienie, SA Auto Week will provide the ideal platform for the company to unpack and expand on its enterprise development programme. “The event, which is being hosted by naamsa, sees industry experts and stakeholders from around Africa and the world coming together at the Kyalami International Convention Centre in Midrand. It is providing us with the ideal opportunity to announce our investments in the future of automotive content developers and our programmes to support entrepreneurs and majority black owned small car dealerships,” he notes.

Tshetlhe Litheko, executive transformation for naamsa explains: “The auto industry is evolving at record speed and the inclusion of all citizens, especially our youth, cannot be overstated. This programme positions the youth squarely in the development of industry content, empowering them to be part of the auto future. Naamsa is excited about the prospects of the first recruitment class and appreciates this partnership with AutoTrader.”

As a key partner within the local automotive industry, AutoTrader is not just one of the headline partners of the SA Auto Week, it is also the media centre partner, digital marketing partner and the media category award partner (for the awards). Furthermore, in celebration of the strides the industry is making, AutoTrader has announced that – as part of its greater enterprise development activities – it is investing in learnership opportunities in partnership with AnswerTheCall and naamsa. This includes supporting the 12 content developers – who met with the AutoTrader team at SA Auto Week – as part of their enterprise development strategy.

Joe Manchu, CEO of Manchu Group mentioned: “We are impressed with AutoTrader's commitment to genuinely growing young talent in the content development space. We are proud to be associated with AutoTrader on this initiative.”

Additionally, AutoTrader is rolling out a programme to support up-and-coming entrepreneurs and small majority black owned car dealerships. “We are introducing promotional offers aimed at small majority black-owned car dealerships in South Africa,” explains Mienie.

As the country’s most trusted motoring marketplace, AutoTrader can give businesses access to the largest and most serious audience of in-market car shoppers in South Africa.

Offers include enticing pricing discount options to list on AutoTrader’s marketplace as well as the ability to buy stock through AutoTrader’s recently launched, Instant Offer, personalised workshops, and consultations and training on how to market a dealership, get more leads and build a brand.

AutoTrader is also running a competition at SA Auto Week whereby one of three car dealerships can stand a chance to win advertising with AutoTrader to the value of R450,000 if you download the latest EV Car Buyers report.



