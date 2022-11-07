Arts and Culture Trust opens call date for Thuthukisani Programme cycle 3

The Arts and Culture Trust (Act) Thuthukisani Programme, a business development programme to empower a selected group of artists and creative entrepreneurs, has opened the call date of cycle 3.

Image supplied: Cycle 2 finalist Garnett Ludick

A total of 63 successful applicants, seven from each province in South Africa, will receive training. After completing the training programme, participants will pitch their projects for the opportunity to receive a cash investment and one-on-one mentorship. Only projects with merit that can generate income will be eligible for potential investment.

The word ‘thuthukisani’ is a call to action taken from the isiZulu word ‘thuthukisa’ (a verb), meaning ‘to develop’. Initiated and managed by the Act, the Act Thuthukisani Programme is supported by Nedbank.

The roll-out of the programme takes place in three cycles and applicants from three predetermined provinces per cycle are invited to apply. Cycle 1, covering Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga has been completed and cycle 2, covering the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal is in its final stages.

Applicants from Gauteng, the Free State and the Western Cape can now apply for cycle 3.

The open call will run from 3 November 2022 to 17 January 2023. Application forms are available here, and outcomes are expected to be announced in February 2023. Training is provisionally scheduled to start at the end of February 2023.

Only 21 Act Thuthukisani Programme participants per province will be selected. After training has been completed, up to three qualifying projects per province will receive a cash investment and ongoing mentorship for the duration of the project.

To be considered for selection in cycle 3, applicants must meet all the stipulated criteria. Only South African nationals with projects taking place in South Africa may apply. Arts organisations and/or individuals must carry on an active, registered and compliant arts business in terms of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission and the South African Revenue Service requirements.

Act interim CEO Jessica Denyschen says, “The sustainability of artists and arts businesses practising in the creative sector and the development of their ideas, products or concepts need context as well as business-specific training, mentorship and investment to become profitable.

The Act Thuthukisani Programme is designed to offer and educate applicants using relevant sustainable strategies for operating profitably in the South African context. The Trust is proud of the success and applauds the artists and businesses from cycles one and two, who are moving towards creating sustainable futures for themselves and, by doing so, creating opportunities for others in the sector.”

Successful applicants will receive online training through a curriculum including an introduction to entrepreneurial practice, asset-based community development, audience development, strategic marketing, project management, governance and financial management.