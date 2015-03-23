Coke Studio brings 'real magic' to the neighborhood

Unlocking one-of-a-kind experiences at the Hey Neighbour Music Festival

Coke Studio™ is bringing music closer to fans in the real world through a partnership with the Hey Neighbour Music Festival, a one-of-a-kind, three-day music festival in Mzansi. This music festival is uniting international and local artists, and will be packed with experiences, social activities, and much more.

Coke Studio™ is a disruptive global music platform that brings the most exciting emerging and breakthrough artists from all corners of the world together to create ‘Real Magic’ – music collisions that transcends geographical borders, backgrounds and music genres to reach audiences around the world. Orchestrating an activation area to thrill and engage consumers in various unforgettable experiences from 8 to 10 December, Coke Studio™ will become a nexus of interaction and delight at the Hey Neighbour Music Festival.

"Live performances are how music lovers get to experience the transformative power of music and connect with artists and other people. We are excited to bring Coke Studio™ closer to fans in the real world with Coke Studio™ being one of the sponsors of the Hey Neighbour Festival this year," says Ramokone Ledwaba, marketing director at Coca-Cola Africa.

Get ready to amp up your festival experience at the electrifying Coke Studio™ activation. Here, festival goers can capture the festive spirit with the moving Vinyl Photo-Opp, dance to the rhythm of a live soundtrack on the interactive dance floor, see the festival from an advantageous viewpoint on the giant Coke Studio™ Boombox and so much more.

The immersive Coke Studio™ experience doesn’t end there. Consumers will unpack the thrill of the unexpected as they entera life-sized Coca-Cola No Sugartunnel, providing an electrifying experience.

During the festival, in sync with a commitment to sustainability, Coca-Cola will highlight the World Without Waste initiative, inviting festival participants to engage in actionable recycling practices at various touchpoints within the activation space.

Join us in the neighbourhood to experience this multi-sensory event where music, dance, and a dedication to the environment come together in a spectacular showcase.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are waiting for you at TicketPro. Get yours today for the Coke Studio™ experience and unlock the magic of music.



