It's the most magical Christmas concert of the year!

Starring Jonathan Roxmouth with The Johannesburg Big Band

Eight performances only at The Teatro, Montecasino

15 to 24 December 2023

There’s only one way to celebrate the festive season in Johannesburg this year, and that’s enjoying Swingle Bells – A Christmas Concert Spectacular, on stage at The Teatro, Montecasino for eight performances only from Friday 15 to Sunday 24 December 2023.

After five years, local musical theatre and international concert entertainer, Jonathan Roxmouth (Key Change, The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, The Musicals in Concert) is returning to the Teatro at Montecasino, this time with the highly acclaimed 19-piece Johannesburg Big Band conducted by Adam Howard, to present a spectacular series of swingin’ Christmas hits entitled Swingle Bells.

Audiences will delight at the sights and sounds of genuine family entertainment ranging from instantly recognisable traditional Christmas carols from 'Deck the Halls' and 'We Wish You A Merry Christmas' to fresh new versions of classics such as 'Frosty the Snowman', 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' and 'Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town'. In amongst all of this yuletide joy, there are countless surprises, familiar favourites and nostalgic hits.

Jonathan and the Johannesburg Big Band will be joined onstage by special guest artists Timothy Moloi and Monique Steyn to add their own special flair of local brilliance with their phenomenal vocal talents.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the sensational children’s vocal ensemble from Stageworx School Of Performing Arts will join in the fun to make this a heart-warming and ideal theatre experience for both the young and young-at-heart.

Swingle Bells will be on stage at The Teatro, Montecasino for eight performances only, spanning two weekends in December from 15 to 24 December 2023.

Performances are Fridays at 7.30pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 7.30pm, Sundays at 2pm (incl. Christmas Eve).

Week one: Friday 15 December at 7.30pm, Saturday 16 December at 2pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 17 December at 2pm.

Week two: Friday 22 December at 7.30pm, Saturday 23 December at 2pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 24 December at 2pm – Christmas Eve.

Tickets range from R200 to R310, and bookings are at Webtickets or at Pick ‘n Pay outlets. Discounts for groups of 10 or more, senior citizens, scholars and students apply.

There's good news! There is an early bird discount for bookings made before 5 November. Get the top tier R310 tickets for just R250!

Swingle Bells is brought to you by Howard Events in association with The CoLab Network.

In 2020, Jonathan and The Johannesburg Big Band headed into Howard Audio studios to record the Christmas album Swingle Bells and both are thrilled to now be able to bring those recordings to life in spectacular fashion on the Teatro stage.

Jonathan Roxmouth states excitedly: “Recording Swingle Bells during the pandemic was a much needed light during a very dark period. To see these world-class musicians come together again after so long gave the album a special feel as every session was a reunion.”

He continues: “To now take that and perform the music live at the Teatro is just too much to even describe, and I’m a blabbermouth! Christmas is my favourite time of the year and being home for it is one thing, but to be home for this concert series is the best gift I could have wished for.”

Swingle Bells marks the debut production by Howard Events, a subsidiary of the multi award-winning Howard Audio, owned and run by industry power couple Adam and Belinda Howard.

Says Adam Howard: “Since forming the Johannesburg Big Band back in 2011, we have been part of numerous premium corporate and public events. In that time, Howard Audio has recorded all of Jonathan’s 11 studio albums, and in 2020 we recorded our first joint collaboration with the Johannesburg Big Band, Swingle Bells which went on to be nominated for a SAMA award.”

He continues: “It is a natural progression to become executive producers of our own concept, and what better place to perform the album live on stage, than Jozi’s premier theatre venue, The Teatro at Montecasino?”

Adam and Belinda's passion runs through everything they do, and is a testament to their success in all they touch. Howard Events will be no different – producing the very best in live musical entertainment, giving audiences a musical experience like no other.

Howard Events have brought on Collett Dawson of The CoLab Network as associate producer on Swingle Bells. Adam had this to say: “We’re also thrilled to be partnering once again with The CoLab Network and Collett Dawson. Our relationship goes back years. In fact, the first Johannesburg Big Band public appearances were at the Lyric Theatre through The CoLab Network.”

Collett Dawson adds: “What better way to celebrate the 10-year association between the Johannesburg Big Band and The CoLab Network than by joining forces once again to bring Joburg audiences this Christmas spectacular.”

What better way to end 2023, than to come and join us and experience the magic that will be Swingle Bells.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas this year and treat yourself to Swingle Bells!

For additional information, please contact Collett Dawson of The CoLab Network at moc.krowtenbaloceht@ttelloc.



