Daphne Kuhn presents sequel to Locked Upside Down

Locked Upside Down and Inside Out
is the sequel to Locked Upside Down
, a musical comedy revue enjoyed by capacity audiences earlier this year. The new productions will open on 22 June and run for three weeks.Locked Upside Down and Inside Out
should be a welcome theatrical tonic for the challenging lockdown period that we have all endured. Conceived by and features the talented Sharon Spiegel-Wagner with Lorri Strauss and introduces musical director and pianist, Elizabeth Lemmer. The production is directed and co-written by the esteemed Alan Swerdlow.Locked Upside Down and Inside Out
explores the trials and tribulations of two mothers, their friendship and wacky antics as they confront the devastating Covid pandemic during the lockdown and beyond.Kuhn said, “We are inviting our very loyal and supportive audience back to Theatre on the Square, to experience again, the joy of stimulating, relevant and entertaining live theatre and music”.
Through songs and stories, audiences will be tapping their feet to reimagined but familiar theatre songs. The production team hopes to fill hearts with music, warmth, hope and healing.Locked Upside Down and Inside Out
opens on 22 June and runs until 9 July. The production will show Wednesdays to Fridays at 7.30pm and Saturdays at 5pm and 8pm. Tickets are available here
for R180 or R120 for seniors and students. Group bookings and fundraisers can be arranged.