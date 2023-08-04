StayTrueTogether: Refinery's tribute to the women who make the brand a success

As retailers gear up to celebrate Women's Day, one brand is making waves with an extraordinary campaign that shines a light on the women who power its success. Refinery, a leading retail brand, takes this momentous occasion to honor the remarkable women who play a pivotal role in driving its vision forward.

Behind the scenes of their thriving success is a dynamic group of women, each bringing their unique blend of creativity, talent, and enthusiasm to the table. CEO Shaun Hoddy, couldn't be prouder of the diverse and vibrant team he has the privilege to work with.

"Working with such a dynamic group of women is an absolute privilege. They are incredibly creative, talented, and enthusiastic about what they do. Everyone's got an opinion, and it's great to hear different voices and perspectives," says Megan Fabricus, brand manager at Refinery.

At Refinery, collaboration is not just a word; it's the very essence of their work culture. The spirit of teamwork, unity and kindness runs deep, fostering an environment where ideas are freely exchanged, and every individual's contribution is valued. Megan compares the Refinery team to a big family, where trust and support fuel their collective journey to success. "Our brand thrives on collaboration. It's in our DNA. We believe that when diverse minds come together, magic happens. Each woman's voice brings a new dimension to our projects, and together, we build something extraordinary," Megan adds with a smile.

Witnessing women feeling inspired and confident in their choices brings us immense joy. Our mission is to create an exceptional shopping experience for every aspiring and unique female customer, leaving them looking and feeling amazing.

– Shona Bredenkamp, operations executive

The Women's Day campaign at Refinery is a heartwarming tribute to the incredible women who contribute to its growth and transformation. From creative designers to strategic planners, marketing mavens to customer service stars, Refinery's women are a force to be reckoned with. They lead with authenticity, inspire innovation, and empower each other.

"Women's Day is a perfect time for us to celebrate the women at Refinery who exemplify our core values and make a difference every day. It's a moment to honor the power of diversity and unity,” Karla Roodt, the marketing manager concludes.

As Refinery launches its Women's Day campaign, they invite everyone to join in this celebration of authenticity and collaboration. Through the hashtag #StayTrueTogether, they share the message of empowerment and unity, amplifying the voices of women not just within the brand but around the world.

In the spirit of Women's Day, let us all raise our voices to celebrate the achievements of women everywhere and to recognise the tremendous impact they have in shaping a brighter and more inclusive future. Here's to the remarkable women at Refinery and all the strong, inspiring women worldwide!

Happy Women's Day! #StayTrueTogether



