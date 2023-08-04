Bata South Africa's distinctive Tomy Takkies brand celebrates women

Tomy’s Autumn/Winter campaigns, conceptualised and executed by the digital team at branding and communication agency ITI, the International Trend Institute, showcase Tomy Takkies’ latest seasonal collection of fashion sneakers across Tomy’s digital platforms.

Nombuso Ncapai, marketing manager at Bata South Africa, says “Our new Tomy Takkies positioning showcases Tomy’s brand values of putting women at the forefront, along with its rich heritage dating back to 1964 when this iconic canvas sneaker first launched in South Africa.”

The first Autumn/Winter campaign, “Women Made”, highlights the brand’s new range of fashion sneakers made for every woman, featuring all the latest colours, styles and silhouettes South African women love to wear.

Says Ncapai, “At Tomy, we understand that women know what they want when it comes to their shoes - that's why we say our shoes are made for women, by women. 'Women Made', is all about celebrating the women who purchase our shoes, as well as the women behind the scenes who make Tomy so much more than just a shoe brand.”

In the follow-up campaign, “Since 1964”, Tomy takes South Africans back to where it all started with its iconic canvas sneaker.

Tomy Takkies originated in southern Africa, when it was found that the dry local climate and hard ground made wearing hard shoes, uncomfortable, and women preferred and needed a softer design.

“Our iconic canvas sneaker was deeply influenced by the women at the time. Women were looking for more comfort from their shoes, but also more durability and versatility. That’s what they got with the Tomy Original Canvas Sneaker,” says Ncapai.

“Fast forward nearly 60 years with a team led by and made up of mostly women, and we know how important it is to keep up with the latest sneaker trends,” she adds.

Today, the brand is deeply entrenched in the hearts of South African women who have since taken ownership of Tomy and put their own spin on it.

The Autumn/Winter collection of Tomy Takkies features neutral and versatile colours in styles ranging from chunky platform sneakers and plimsolls to lace-ups and slip-ons, in materials from corduroy to suede to canvas. For an added pop of personality, there are also options with functional side zips, glitter detailing and satin laces.

Find Tomy Takkies at Shoe City, Edgars and Zando.

