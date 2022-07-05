Industries

Sakina Nosarka named president of SA Council of Shopping Centres

5 Jul 2022
Sakina Nosarka, head of retail for Old Mutual Properties (OMP), has been appointed president of the South African Council of Shopping Centres.
Sakina Nosarka, new SACSC president. Source: Supplied
Sakina Nosarka, new SACSC president. Source: Supplied

Nosarka, who takes up the position of CEO of OMP from 1 August 2022, brings over 20 years of hands-on experience in the property sector to the SACSC role.

As president, she intends to build on the council’s work spearheading and implementing innovative solutions that cement the retail landscape as a key contributor to South African society.

Nosarka comments, “The role of retail in shaping our country’s economy and the future of its people cannot be overemphasised. Our industry is innovative, bold and resilient. During the extraordinarily trying times of the past two years, we have adapted, created opportunities, identified possibilities, persevered and made digital advances to move beyond traditional shopping, lifestyle and entertainment.

“We have recreated ourselves. Our agility has enhanced, enriched and, in many ways, redefined retail as a destination.”

She adds, “The honour of being president of the SACSC is truly humbling and exciting as we navigate and influence the future of retail together.”

Eastgate shopping centre. Source: Liberty Two Degrees
2021 Footprint Marketing Award winners announced

16 Nov 2021

Advancing retail and retail property sectors

SACSC was officially launched in 1991 to advance the retail and retail property sectors of South Africa. It promotes the interests and growth of the industry locally and internationally by contributing positively to issues within the industry and providing an effective platform to exchange ideas and share knowledge.

In this way, it aims to enhance the success of its members and highlights the role of shopping centres as significant investments and resources for all communities in South Africa.

Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Covid can't break South Africa's love affair with shopping malls

By 30 Jun 2022

Commenting on Nosarka’s appointment, Amanda Stops, CEO of SACSC, says, “Sakina’s passion and enthusiasm for the retail spaces that are the hearts of our communities, and the people who bring them to life, contributes positively to furthering the SACSC mandate.”

The appointment of SACSC’s board of directors for 2022/2023 is effective from 1 July 2022. The 18-member board includes vice president and president-elect Vuso Majija, executive director at Fortress Reit, and features broad representation from across the diverse retail and retail property industry.

