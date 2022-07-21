Industries

IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit

Top stories

Msizi James, 'togetherness' and more expected at this year's Bookmark Awards event

21 Jul 2022
Issued by: IAB South Africa
There's only one week to go until the most-anticipated event of the year - IAB South Africa's 2022 Bookmark Awards, in partnership with DStv Media Sales.
Msizi James, 'togetherness' and more expected at this year's Bookmark Awards event

After two years of virtual awards, this year’s ceremony will take place in-person on Thursday, 28 July, at Summer Place in Sandton, Johannesburg, with a cocktail event.

Taking the helm as emcee of Bookmarks 2022 is 947 radio presenter Msizi James. The easygoing, adventurous guy-next-door - affectionately nicknamed ‘King of Commercial’ by his peers – will bring all the personality we’ve come to expect from his weekday radio show to the awards ceremony. “I’m so thrilled to be part of this year’s awards ceremony,” he says. “As someone fascinated by the ever-changing digital space, I am excited to help celebrate those who have excelled in navigating digital marketing challenges and continue to pave the way for what is possible in the space.”

Msizi James
Msizi James

With a smart-casual dress code for the evening, guests will be treated to canapès and a welcome drink on arrival before the award announcements.

Beyond celebrating excellence in digital work, the Bookmark Awards sets the benchmark for technology, digital and leading-edge innovation, specialist sectors and disciplines, and having the awards take place in-person aims to bring back a sense of ‘togetherness’ to the industry.

“We are delighted that the 2022 Bookmark Awards ceremony will be one of the first events for the local industry to come together in a physical space,” says Haydn Townsend, Chairman at IAB South Africa. “The Bookmark Awards is not only a celebration of innovative and world-class work but shows the power of togetherness that underpins many of the entries received this year. To be able to honour in person these achievements and successes, as well as the lives of the many colleagues who have passed away during the last two years of the pandemic, is a great privilege.”

All the details...

6-6.30pm: Guest arrivals with welcome drink and canapès
7-8.30pm: Awards showcase
8.30pm till late: Cash bar
Media interviews
Afterparty

Tickets are selling out fast!

Book your 2022 Bookmark Awards tickets here.

For more information about the 2022 Bookmark Awards, visit thebookmarks.co.za. For the fifth year, the 2022 Bookmark Awards are proudly supported by DStv Media Sales as its naming rights partner.

IAB South Africa
The IAB South Africa, is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital industry within South Africa.
DStv Media Sales, Haydn Townsend, IAB South Africa



