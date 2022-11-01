What better way to welcome the end of the year and kick off the festive season than at Summer in the City Unplugged? Taking place on 3 December at Waterfall City, Summer in the City Unplugged is all about relaxing, unwinding and spending time with your family and friends. It's a celebration of gourmet eats and vibey beats. Think picnic blankets, mouthwatering artisanal food, chilled music and unlimited fun!

Relax on the lawns to a mix of unplugged music by local musos and beat-filled sets from a host of South African DJs. And tuck into delicious food offerings such as high-end harvest tables, juicy Portuguese prawns and espetada, Belgian fries with a choice of toppings, spicy Mexican fare, open-flame chisa nyama, and more – all washed down with your favourite pairings.

Make a date with family and friends and head to Waterfall City to enjoy a day out to unplug, unwind and feast on scrumptious food, with relaxing music and pairing. It’s Summer in the City Unplugged taking place on Saturday, 3 December, from 10am to 10pm.

Tickets now on sale through www.ticketmaster.co.za.

Ticket pricing:

Early Bird tickets available until 6 November: R200 per adult. Kids under 12 enter free.

General Access tickets from 1 November: R200 per adult. R50 for kids under 12.



