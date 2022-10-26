Industries

    Top 20 Miss Soweto 2022 media experience

    26 Oct 2022
    Issued by: OnPoint PR
    Twenty young hopefuls are setting their sights on the coveted crown.
    Bridget Masinga | Photo: Thabo Nyembe
    Ludina Ngwenya, Miss Soweto 2022 | Photo: Thabo Nyembe
    The Top 20 Miss Soweto 2022 finalists were revealed in an intimate media experience that was also streamed to audiences. The event was hosted by media personality Bridget Masinga in partnership with Sowetan and the publication’s Women’s Club. Celebrity chef Themba Gwejela, who is known as Mr Gwej, was at hand to help the finalists hone their teamwork in a cooking demonstration.

    The finalists worked in four groups of five, adding the finishing touches to a pap arancini dish and later made smoothies to show the variety and versatility of White Star products. The Miss Soweto pageant is in its 43rd year and has been in partnership with White Star for 13 years.

    “We’re not just a brand that’s coming in and leaving. We do believe in the young ladies represented here. We also believe in community work and producing young people that are agents of positive change in their communities,” said Mbali Sibiya, brand manager at White Star.

    According to Sibiya, this year more than 4,000 entries were received, the highest number since the brand started its partnership with the pageant.

    The reigning Miss Soweto, Ludina Ngwenya, who hails from Meadowlands, says that winning the title was a personal turning point for her and that her year-long reign has helped her to create a solid foundation on which to build a bright future.

    “Being Miss Soweto has given me opportunities I could only have dreamed of before,” she says. “It has enabled me to interact with people from all walks of life and to develop many of my talents and interests,” she says. “I encourage this year’s finalists to embrace this chance to define their own unique path.”

    Chef Gwej | Photo: Thabo Nyembe
    Chef Gwej | Photo: Thabo Nyembe
    Bridget Masinga with Mbali Sibiya, brand manager at White Star | Photo: Thabo Nyembe
    Bridget Masinga with Mbali Sibiya, brand manager at White Star | Photo: Thabo Nyembe

    As always, community involvement is an intrinsic part of the event and White Star will invite fans around the country to help choose the winner of the People’s Choice Award. Voting will open on 26 October and close on the pageant evening on 26 November, giving everyone a chance to make their selection.

    To take part and vote for your favourite contestant, simply text ‘Hi’ to the WhatsApp number 073 065 1066 or click through to the White Star online voting platform at https://wa.me/27730651066?text=Hi– and remember to include the number allocated to your choice. Fans can vote up to five times per unique cell phone number. To view the profiles of the all of the #MissSoweto2022 finalists, click through to https://whitestar.africa/latest/.

    For further information about White Star Super Maize Meal, visit https://whitestar.africa/ and follow the brand’s story on Facebook and Twitter.

    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
    Read more: Sowetan, White Star, Bridget Masinga, Ludina Ngwenya

