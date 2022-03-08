Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Publisher's ToolboxOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


All about The Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival

8 Mar 2022
Highveld Racing has announced the official date of the originally postponed Joburg Seafood & Jazz Festival.
Image supplied: Food at The Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival
Image supplied: Food at The Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival

The Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival will be hosted at Turffontein Racecourse on Saturday, 2 April, presenting Derby Day filled with horseracing, food and fun.

You can expect exciting racing, a feast of seafood and other gourmet delights from the seafood village, live jazz performances and loads of entertainment for the kids. Enjoy the sounds of the Billy Monama Quartet, the Sisonke Xonti Quartet and the Romy Brauteseth Trio, while children enjoy fun activities from face-painting to magic shows, jumping castles, pony rides and more.

Image supplied: Billy Monama
Image supplied: Billy Monama

The two main races on the day are the World Sports Betting SA Derby GR1 and the Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks GR2, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown and Triple Tiara.

Fundi Sithebe, CEO of 4Racing, says, “We want to bring people back to the races and we welcome everyone, including families, to experience the thrilling atmosphere of the horses and live entertainment, along with a food and drink experience.”

“4Racing intends contributing to the transformation of the horse racing industry by including world-class hospitality as part of a day at the races, as well as being a part of reviving the events industry after a couple of very tough years,” Sithebe says.

Image supplied: Enjoy racing, seafood and music at The Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival
Image supplied: Enjoy racing, seafood and music at The Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival

Gates open at 11am and entertainment carries on until 7pm. Tickets cost R50 for adults and R25 for under 18s, with a family ticket for two adults and two children under 12 costing R100. Get your tickets here. Guests over the age of 12 need to be fully vaccinated.
NextOptions
Read more: music, food and wine, South African festivals

Related

Image supplied: The Boschendale Farm Manor House
Boschendal Farm hosts events for March1 day ago
Image supplied: Bacardi Holiday Club 2020
Bacardi Holiday Club returns after two years3 Mar 2022
Image supplied: Attendees enjoying the Johannesburg Cap Classique and Champagne Festival
Johannesburg Cap Classique and Champagne Festival returns1 Mar 2022
Image supplied: Vincent Masoe in Koma
State Theatre presents a live Kucheza Afrika Festival 202228 Feb 2022
Image supplied: Nico Athene in Surfacing (Emerge)
Institute for Creative Arts brings back in-person Live Art Festival25 Feb 2022
Image supplied: Pouring drinks at the Stellenbosch Craft Beer Festival
Stellenbosch Craft Beer Festival returns24 Feb 2022
What to expect from Sound on Screen 2022
What to expect from Sound on Screen 202221 Feb 2022
Image supplied: Guests at the Cape Town Seafood and Jazz Racing Festival
All the details for The Cape Town Seafood and Jazz Racing Festival21 Feb 2022

News


Show more
Let's do Biz