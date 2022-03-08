All about The Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival

Highveld Racing has announced the official date of the originally postponed Joburg Seafood & Jazz Festival.
Image supplied: Food at The Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival
The Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival will be hosted at Turffontein Racecourse on Saturday, 2 April, presenting Derby Day filled with horseracing, food and fun.
You can expect exciting racing, a feast of seafood and other gourmet delights from the seafood village, live jazz performances and loads of entertainment for the kids. Enjoy the sounds of the Billy Monama Quartet, the Sisonke Xonti Quartet and the Romy Brauteseth Trio, while children enjoy fun activities from face-painting to magic shows, jumping castles, pony rides and more.
Image supplied: Billy Monama
The two main races on the day are the World Sports Betting SA Derby GR1 and the Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks GR2, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown and Triple Tiara.
Fundi Sithebe, CEO of 4Racing, says, “We want to bring people back to the races and we welcome everyone, including families, to experience the thrilling atmosphere of the horses and live entertainment, along with a food and drink experience.”
“4Racing intends contributing to the transformation of the horse racing industry by including world-class hospitality as part of a day at the races, as well as being a part of reviving the events industry after a couple of very tough years,” Sithebe says.
Image supplied: Enjoy racing, seafood and music at The Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival
Gates open at 11am and entertainment carries on until 7pm. Tickets cost R50 for adults and R25 for under 18s, with a family ticket for two adults and two children under 12 costing R100. Get your tickets here
. Guests over the age of 12 need to be fully vaccinated.