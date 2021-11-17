The Cannabis Expo returns to Sandton this weekend

After a nearly two-year hiatus thanks to the global pandemic, South Africa is once again able to host large scale events, and The Cannabis Expo, Africa's largest cannabis event, is returning to Sandton.
Africa's largest cannabis event, The Cannabis Expo is presented by JuicyFields and runs from 18 to 21 November at the Sandton Convention Centre.
“The Cannabis Expo is the perfect mix of cannabis business and lifestyle,” says expo director Silas Howarth. “With multiple spaces to explore, including the cannabis food market, the expo hall, the freedom music festival as well as the convention stages and networking lounges, The Cannabis Expo allows attendees to visit and participate in a safe environment.”
Connecting cannabis business community
The cannabis industry is booming in Africa and around the globe, and international medicinal cannabis crowd-growing platform JuicyFields aims to help the industry grow on the continent by partnering with The Cannabis Expo events. JuicyFields connects ‘e-growers’ with licensed producers and distributors from around the world, and has been actively developing global cannabis businesses, focussing on Europe, Latin America and Africa.
With over 100 exhibitor stands representing organisations from across the cannabis industry, visitors and delegates at The Cannabis Expo will be able to access a world of cannabis-related products, services and information.
The expo also includes a delegate convention stage, where global cannabis experts, industry leaders and government representatives take part in moderated panel discussions around all aspects of cannabis business, health, regulation and opportunities. With dedicated meeting rooms and a dealmakers’ lounge, delegates have access to a dedicated app where they can reach out to and set up meetings with the exhibitors, convention speakers as well as cannabis business entrepreneurs, investors and experts.
“From a business and regulatory perspective, if you’re in the local cannabis industry, or looking to do cannabis business in Africa, you need to be at The Cannabis Expo,” says Howarth.
Lifestyle attractions
While cannabis is big business, the organisers point out that there is also a whole lot of fun to be had at The Cannabis Expo. The Cannabis Food Market runs over the four days, with a wide range of cannabis-infused foods and drinks on offer.
Also accessed by all expo visitors is The Freedom Festival, the ultimate music event for cannabis enthusiasts, providing a vibrant outdoor festival environment, including a festival stage hosting popular bands, artists and DJs throughout the event.
The Cannabis Expo presented by JuicyFields takes place from 18 to 21 November 2021, between 10am and 18:00, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.