Food & Wine Company news South Africa

iFeedback: Enhancing customer loyalty in restaurants - the key to repeat business

12 Oct 2023
Issued by: Location Bank
In the ever-evolving culinary landscape, keeping your menu fresh, avoiding waste and appealing to a diverse clientele can be a challenge and guessing your way out of it is not even worth the thought.
iFeedback: Enhancing customer loyalty in restaurants - the key to repeat business

Do customers visiting stores in the southern regions lean towards spicier sauces, while those in the north tend to opt for healthier options?

You can navigate this challenge seamlessly by involving your local customer base in the decision-making process. How do you do that? Well, iFeedback allows you to engage your local customers directly at store level.

By incorporating customer suggestions, you can ensure that your menu resonates with their tastes and needs. This not only satisfies your existing patrons but also attracts new ones who appreciate your commitment to providing a diverse and customer-centric dining experience.

Wait, there’s more, this powerful tool collects and aggregates all customer responses, giving you the insights you need to remove underperforming items and add new ones that are sure to be a hit.

Embrace the power of data-driven decision-making and watch your restaurant thrive.


Discover iFeedback's use case



Click the link above to read the use case about how iFeedback can transform local insights into remarkable achievements for your business.

Location Bank
Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.

