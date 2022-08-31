Industries

Championship Boerewors competition winner announced

31 Aug 2022
23-year-old Welcome Magoso from Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal was crowned the winner of the 30th Championship Boerewors competition.
Image supplied: Welcome Magoso is the winner of this year's Championship Boerewors competition
Image supplied: Welcome Magoso is the winner of this year's Championship Boerewors competition

“I can’t believe I won this competition on my first try - it hasn’t sunk in yet! When I entered, I didn’t think I’d win, but as the competition progressed and I was named a Top 10 finalist, I started to believe that I could make it,” Magoso said.

Magoso is employed as a senior meat technician at Checkers Galleria after joining the retailer on a learnership in December 2019.

Image supplied: The waterblommetjie festival is returning in September
Waterblommetjie Festival promises fun for the whole family

25 Aug 2022

His winning recipe will be for sale in Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets nationwide from 9 September, just in time for Heritage Day.

Apart from the coveted title of 2022 Championship Boerewors winner, Magoso also drives away with the grand prize, a brand-new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4X2 6AT.

Second and third place went to Christiaan Roodt from Cradock, Eastern Cape and Delano Jasper from Wellington, Western Cape respectively.

Source:
Potential French fry shortage looms in SA

24 Aug 2022

Thousands of entrants once again submitted their traditional boerewors recipes for the popular Championship Boerewors competition, presented annually by Shoprite and Checkers, and judged by an independent panel from the South African Chefs Association (SACA).

The top 10 finalists were:

  • Nikita de Lange from Alberton, Gauteng
  • Johan Grundling from Doornkloof East, Gauteng
  • Delano Jasper from Wellington, Western Cape
  • Robert Mongwe from Tzaneen, Limpopo
  • Phozisa Magoda from Finsantelkraal, Western Cape
  • Welcome Magoso from Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal
  • Steven O'Connor from Melkbosstrand, Western Cape
  • Siyabonga Radebe from Brooklyn, Gauteng
  • Christiaan Roodt from Cradock, Eastern Cape
  • Abram Sepotokele from Randfontein, Gauteng
Read more: Checkers, South Africa, boerewors, Championship Boerewors

