Championship Boerewors competition winner announced

23-year-old Welcome Magoso from Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal was crowned the winner of the 30th Championship Boerewors competition.

Image supplied: Welcome Magoso is the winner of this year's Championship Boerewors competition

“I can’t believe I won this competition on my first try - it hasn’t sunk in yet! When I entered, I didn’t think I’d win, but as the competition progressed and I was named a Top 10 finalist, I started to believe that I could make it,” Magoso said.

Magoso is employed as a senior meat technician at Checkers Galleria after joining the retailer on a learnership in December 2019.

His winning recipe will be for sale in Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets nationwide from 9 September, just in time for Heritage Day.

Apart from the coveted title of 2022 Championship Boerewors winner, Magoso also drives away with the grand prize, a brand-new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4X2 6AT.

Second and third place went to Christiaan Roodt from Cradock, Eastern Cape and Delano Jasper from Wellington, Western Cape respectively.

Thousands of entrants once again submitted their traditional boerewors recipes for the popular Championship Boerewors competition, presented annually by Shoprite and Checkers, and judged by an independent panel from the South African Chefs Association (SACA).

The top 10 finalists were: