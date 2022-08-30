7 wellness tourism hotspots to experience in KwaZulu-Natal

With the travel industry reopening, more environmentally- and health-conscious consumers are emerging in search of holistic experiences. This was highlighted in the December 2021 report by the Global Wellness Institute which forecasts an annual growth rate of 20.9% in wellness tourism from 2020 to 2025 - with a focus on personal care and beauty, spas and retreats.

"It’s completely understandable that, after a prolonged global health crisis, people are prioritising overall wellbeing when considering travel options," commented Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment and Enterprise (SCTIE). "Tourists are also looking to support organisations and destinations that subscribe to a green economy, with sustainability a major driving factor. On the KZN South Coast, where we prioritise the protection of our rich biodiversity and support community ventures, there are endless opportunities in terms of wellness tourism offerings."

To celebrate this year’s theme of ‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth’, Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT) has announced a number of events that highlight the region’s unique hinterland offerings.

1. Highcroft Retreat & Lodge in Umzumbe

Highcroft is focused on spiritual healing and growth, providing instruction in spiritual exercises and transformational workshops. Visitors will enjoy comfortable accommodation and health-oriented meals.

2. The Green Net in Umtentweni

Committed to community upliftment, a collection of KZN South Coast residents established The Green Net which promotes and trains in environmentally-sustainable practices. They have several ongoing projects, such as the Vukuzenzele Community Food Gardens which grow fresh produce sold to health-conscious visitors.

3. Nemvelo Farm in Izotsha

Another sustainable farm practice designed to work with nature rather than against it is Nemvelo Farm. These farmers have implemented a natural cycle that is recreating healthy soil and growing organic produce that is sold to the public.

4. Good Life Café in Shelly Beach

For tourists interested in organic coffee, freshly pressed juices and smoothies, as well as healthy meals made from unprocessed, hormone-free ingredients. There is also the Good Life Café, a one-stop shop. The café offers both sit-down meals and a drive-through option, with a gym onsite, the One Life Fitness Center.

5. Journey Café in Shelly Beach

Another eco-conscious, environmentally-friendly, healthy-eating option is Journey Café. The owners strive to source locally produced ingredients with the menu offering either vegan, vegetarian or meat-eating options.

6. Bo-Yoga in Ramsgate

A welcoming and tranquil studio which assists with deep-seated healing and overall well-being of mind, body and soul through self-discovery.

7. Secret Sithela in Munster

This is a lovely, tranquil retreat located a 10-minute walk from the beach, with a beautiful indigenous forest and picturesque dam on-site. Secret Sithela offers self-catering accommodation, massages by professional therapists as well as selling fresh produce from its organic garden.