Blue Train to resume operations

Transnet has completed investigations into incidents which led to the suspension of the Blue Train service in the latter part of the 2021/22 financial year, paving the way for services to resume.

In February, management took a decision to temporarily suspend Blue Train operations as a precautionary measure following three incidents:

• A derailment on 7 November 2021, where 19 empty coaches derailed at the Union Station Loop in Germiston.

• A derailment on 16 January 2022 at the Blue Train’s Maintenance Depot in Salvokop.

• A fire on 8 February 2022, where a coach that was among those derailed on 7 November 2021 caught fire while in for repairs.

There were no passengers or crew on board the train during any of the three incidents and no fatalities were reported.

Transnet has also conducted a full review of safety and operational procedures focusing on risks to the overall Blue Train service and is confident that all safety-critical issues have been attended to during the suspension of the service.

Further details on the resumption of service will be communicated in the coming days.