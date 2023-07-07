Industries

House of BNG continues partnership with the Miss SA pageant

7 Jul 2023
One of South Africa's MCC brands, House of BNG, has announced its continued partnership with the Miss South Africa pageant.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The collaboration coincides with the launch of the reality series Crown Chasers, where Bonang Matheba, the owner of The House of BNG, will serve as a resident judge. The five-episode show is set to premiere on SABC 3 on Sunday, the 9 July at 4 pm.

Since its inception in 2019, The House of BNG has established itself as a luxury beverage brand, synonymous with elegance, sophistication, and glamour. The brand's sparkling wines have become a staple at lifestyle and entertainment events nationwide.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Matheba stated, "The Miss South Africa pageant is one of my favourite events on the South African calendar. Any platform that supports and uplifts women in this country will always have my backing. Partnering with Miss SA for the fifth time this year is a natural choice for House of BNG, as we share a common vision of empowering women. We are incredibly excited to be a part of the pageant and ready to support all the contestants. Here's to another thrilling year, toasting our winners with House of BNG."

The reality series "Crown Chasers" will showcase the journey of aspiring beauty queens as they undergo rigorous training, mentorship, and preparation for the esteemed Miss South Africa pageant. Matheba, along with the other judges, will provide valuable guidance and leverage their vast experience to nurture and empower the contestants.

"We are delighted to partner with Bonang Matheba and House of BNG on this groundbreaking venture, pageant said Miss South Africa's Stephanie Weil and adds, "Their commitment to excellence perfectly aligns with our mission of empowering women and celebrating diversity. With their involvement, we are confident that the reality show will set a new standard for beauty pageants in South Africa and be a resounding success."

The grand finale of the Miss South Africa pageant will take place on Sunday, 13 August at Sun International's SunBetArena at Time Square in Pretoria.

