Candice Theron and Saskia Daniels elected to the IAB SA Education Council

Dentsu South Africa (SA) is proud to announce the election of Candice Theron, Media director at Carat, Cape Town and Saskia Daniels, BBBEE Specialist and Learning & Development manager at Dentsu SA to the IAB SA Education Council.

Candice Theron and Saskia Daniels

Theron and Daniels will work alongside a diverse and dynamic group of professionals to shape the future of digital advertising within the country and to promote skills development. Their focus is on developing industry-specific occupational qualifications that cater to the ever-changing needs of the industry, while promoting diversity and inclusion at every level.

Commenting on their election, Theron says: “Diversity, inclusion, and mentorship is something I have always held very close to my heart. Beginning my career as an intern at dentsu in 2015, I understand the importance of growth and development of our youth in SA. I am so excited to be afforded the opportunity to share my passion and perspective with the IAB SA Education Council."

“I am honoured to have been selected to join the IAB Education Council and I am looking forward to collaborating with the council to drive the education agenda within our industry going forward,” says Daniels.

Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu SA says: "I am incredibly proud of Candice and Saskia’s election to the IAB SA Education Council. Their passion for the marketing and advertising industry, combined with their strong commitment to upskilling, mentorship, and people-centered approach, will undoubtedly add immense value to the council's efforts in driving innovative, diversified, sustainable education and skills development initiatives.”



